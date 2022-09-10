Photos: First Look at KINKY BOOTS at Ray Of Light Theatre in San Francisco

Ray of Light Theatre has released production photos for the San Francisco production of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, KINKY BOOTS. Performances begin September 9th at the Victoria Theatre and run through October 1st.

Get a first look at the photos below!

Marshall Forte (A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Bat Boy) leads the cast as Lola with Jake Gale (Rent, Once, Mamma Mia) as shoe factory owner Charlie Price. Joining Forte and Gale are Chanel Tighman (Little Shop of Horrors, In the Heights) as Lauren, Matt Davis (Once, Guys and Dolls) as Don, and Vida Mae Fernandez (West Side Story, Miss Saigon) as Nicola.

Other casting includes Dane Paul Andres, Milo Boland, Andy Collins, Austin Engwerda, Charles Evans, Tenzin Forder, Kipp Glass, Don Hardwick, Jon Gary Harris, Zachary Isen, Mary Kalita, Andrea Laufer, Madeline Lambie, Brigitte Losey, Cadarious Mayberry, Gustavo Morales, Neal Pascua, Jillian Smith, and Catherine Traceski.

Kinky Boots is directed & choreographed by Alex Rodriguez, music directed by Ben Prince with additional choreography by Dane Paul Andres, scenic design by Eric Broadwater, lighting design by Weili Shi, costume design by Maggie Whitaker, Shane Ray and Sara Altier, make up design by Vanilla Meringue, props design by Alex Kirschner, graphic design by Yrving Torrealba, dialect coaching by Lynne Soffer, and technical direction by Matt Owens.

KINKY BOOTS is the winner of every major BEST MUSICAL award, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London's Olivier Award. Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common-or so they think!

With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon CYNDI LAUPER and book by four-time Tony Award-winner HARVEY FIERSTEIN, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Inspired by actual events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northhampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of sturdy new stilettos.

Founded in 2001 by Shane Ray, Ray of Light Theatre has developed a reputation for fresh interpretations of the classics and bold new musicals that push boundaries. Show highlights include: American Psycho, Jesus Christ Superstar, Silence! The Musical, The Wild Party, Heathers: The Musical (West Coast premiere), LIZZIE, CARRIE the Musical (West Coast premiere), Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Assassins, Jerry Springer the Opera (West Coast premiere), Bat Boy and The Rocky Horror Show. For more information, visit http://rayoflighttheatre.com/.