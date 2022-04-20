Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at FUN HOME at 42nd Street Moon

Performances run April 21 â€“ May 8, 2022.

Apr. 20, 2022 

All new photos have been released from the first San Francisco-produced version of the five-time Tony AwardÂ® winning musical FUN HOME at 42nd Street Moon.

FUN HOME is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, and features a book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori. 42nd Street Moon's production of FUN HOME will be directed by Tracy Ward and choreographed by Natalie Greene, with music direction by Dave Dobrusky.

FUN HOME will perform at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94111) from April 21 - May 8, 2022 with an Opening Night on Saturday, April 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $35 - $76 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/fun-home.

