Photos: First Look At TORCH SONG At Marin Theatre

Marin Theatre closes out its 2023/24 season with Torch Song, the seminal comic drama by Harvey Fierstein, directed by Evren Odcikin. See photos from the production.

An adaptation of Fierstein’s 1982 play Torch Song Trilogy, this newly revised two-act Torch Song, focuses on Arnold Beckoff, a lovelorn Jewish drag queen wielding the pithy wit of a Fran Lebowitz, is looking for love in New York City.

By turns hilarious and touching, this rollicking work finds Arnold stumbling through modern life, wallowing in cynical despair at ever finding a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit. An unexpected visit from his disapproving mother from Miami reminds Arnold that what he really needs is respect. For this production, Marin Theatre has assembled a stellar cast that includes Dean Linnard, Nancy Carlin, Joe Ayers, Patrick Andrew Jones, Edric Young, and Kina Kantor.

Torch Song will be performed May 9 - June 2, 2024 (Press Opening: Tuesday, May 14) at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley. Tickets ($39.50 - $65.50 + fees) are available at MarinTheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

