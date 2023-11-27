Photos: First Look At THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at San Jose Stage Company

The madcap hit from Broadway and the West End, written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, is directed by Kenneth Kelleher.
The San Jose Stage Company has revealed first look photos for The Play That Goes Wrong, which will running through December 17, 2023. (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).
Multi-award-winning hit comedy The Play That Goes Wrong is a hilarious mash-up of Monty Python, mystery, and door-slamming farces raises the curtain on the opening night of the newest production by Cornley University Drama Society, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to very, very wrong. Their 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted on stage including an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Still, the accident-prone thespians bravely battle the odds to make it through to their final curtain call with hilarious consequences!
"Just in time for the holidays," Artistic Director Randall King enthusiastically remarks, "we are thrilled to present The Play That Goes Wrong, created by the brilliant comedic trio of Lewis, Sayer, and Shields. With a talented ensemble of actors and an exceptional creative team, this uproarious farce guarantees plenty of laughter and surprises and is the perfect entertainment for the holiday season.”
The cast for The Play That Goes Wrong will feature Jonathan Rhys Williams* as “Chris,” Johnny Moreno* as “Jonathan,” Will Springhorn Jr.* as “Robert,” Keith Pinto* as “Dennis,” Maggie Mason* as “Sandra,” Sean Okuniewicz* as “Max,” Vivienne Truong as “Annie,” and Nick Mandracchia as “Trevor.”
In addition to Kenneth Kelleher+, the creative and production team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Design), Ashley Garlick (Costume Design), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Design), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Design), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), Michael Storm (Fight Choreographer), Kimberly Mohne Hill (Dialect Coach), Bill Vujevich (Scenic Painting) and Iliana Karbowski* (Stage Manager).
Ticket prices range from $44 to $84 and can be purchased online at Click Here or through the box office at (408) 283-7142.
Photo Credit: Dave Lepori
