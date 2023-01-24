Photos: First Look At CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND At Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Berkeley Repertory Theatre presents Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, a Signature Theatre production, performing at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley) beginning Saturday, February 25 and continuing through Sunday, April 2, 2023.



Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Directed by Chay Yew, and featuring songs by Dengue Fever, this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history.



Cambodian Rock Band was developed in The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work in 2016. This production is presented in association with Alley Theatre, A Contemporary Theatre, 5th Avenue Theatre, and Center Theatre Group.



The cast of Cambodian Rock Band includes (in alphabetical order) Francis Jue (Duch), Abraham Kim (Rom/Journalist), Jane Lui (Pou/S21 Guard), Obie Award winner Joe Ngo (Chum), Geena Quintos (Neary/Sothea), Moses Villarama (Ted/Cadre/Leng), and Kelsey Angel Baehrens (Understudy), Alex Lydon (Understudy), and Vi Tran (Understudy).



Directed by Chay Yew, the creative team of Cambodian Rock Band includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Designer), Linda Cho (Costume Designer), David Weiner (Lighting Designer), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Designer), Five Ohm Productions with Luke Norby (Projection Designer), Tom Watson (Wig Designer), Matt MacNelly (Music Supervisor and Co-Music Director), Jane Lui (Music Supervisor and Co-Music Director), Graham Schmidt (Associate Director), Merrick A.B. Williams (Stage Manager), and Caroline Duffin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets ($49-$123) for Cambodian Rock Band are on sale now and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/cambodian-rock-band/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue-Sun, 12-7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

