Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND At Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock!

Jan. 24, 2023  

Berkeley Repertory Theatre presents Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, a Signature Theatre production, performing at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley) beginning Saturday, February 25 and continuing through Sunday, April 2, 2023.


Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Directed by Chay Yew, and featuring songs by Dengue Fever, this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history.

Cambodian Rock Band was developed in The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work in 2016. This production is presented in association with Alley Theatre, A Contemporary Theatre, 5th Avenue Theatre, and Center Theatre Group.

The cast of Cambodian Rock Band includes (in alphabetical order) Francis Jue (Duch), Abraham Kim (Rom/Journalist), Jane Lui (Pou/S21 Guard), Obie Award winner Joe Ngo (Chum), Geena Quintos (Neary/Sothea), Moses Villarama (Ted/Cadre/Leng), and Kelsey Angel Baehrens (Understudy), Alex Lydon (Understudy), and Vi Tran (Understudy).

Directed by Chay Yew, the creative team of Cambodian Rock Band includes Takeshi Kata (Scenic Designer), Linda Cho (Costume Designer), David Weiner (Lighting Designer), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Designer), Five Ohm Productions with Luke Norby (Projection Designer), Tom Watson (Wig Designer), Matt MacNelly (Music Supervisor and Co-Music Director), Jane Lui (Music Supervisor and Co-Music Director), Graham Schmidt (Associate Director), Merrick A.B. Williams (Stage Manager), and Caroline Duffin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets ($49-$123) for Cambodian Rock Band are on sale now and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/cambodian-rock-band/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue-Sun, 12-7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojos Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At Photo
Photos: San Francisco Ballet Celebrates Tamara Rojo's Arrival And Opening Of 90th Season At 2023 Gala
On Thursday, San Francisco Ballet celebrated the opening of the trailblazing company’s 90th Repertory Season and Artistic Director Tamara Rojo’s arrival with the 2023 Opening Night Gala. See photos from the event.
New Radio Play THE FOREVER WAVE To Air This March Photo
New Radio Play THE FOREVER WAVE To Air This March
While the pandemic's impacts on the theatre arts continue to devastate, the artistic imperative to dig deeply into the stories that define us has never been stronger. One of the innovative ways that theatre-makers have continued to craft COVID-safe narrative work has been via the radio play. Inspired by Dylan Thomas' iconic Under Milk Wood, The Forever Wave is set in a drowned San Francisco, circa 2070.
San Francisco Opera Announces 2023–24 Season, Featuring OMAR, THE MAGIC FLUTE & Photo
San Francisco Opera Announces 2023–24 Season, Featuring OMAR, THE MAGIC FLUTE & More
San Francisco Opera has announced details for the Company’s 101st season, which opens September 8, 2023. See production details, how to purchase tickets and more!
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in Apr Photo
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in April
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company. 

More Hot Stories For You


New Radio Play THE FOREVER WAVE To Air This MarchNew Radio Play THE FOREVER WAVE To Air This March
January 24, 2023

While the pandemic's impacts on the theatre arts continue to devastate, the artistic imperative to dig deeply into the stories that define us has never been stronger. One of the innovative ways that theatre-makers have continued to craft COVID-safe narrative work has been via the radio play. Inspired by Dylan Thomas' iconic Under Milk Wood, The Forever Wave is set in a drowned San Francisco, circa 2070.
World Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in AprilWorld Premiere of A DISTINCT SOCIETY to be Presented at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in April
January 24, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company. 
Symphony San Jose Presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) Next MonthSymphony San Jose Presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) Next Month
January 24, 2023

Symphony San Jose presents Cinema Paradiso (Film In Concert) next month. Performances are Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:30pm  at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd. San Jose, CA 95113.
REAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS TourREAF to Present a One-Night-Only Benefit Cabaret Featuring Cast Members from MEAN GIRLS Tour
January 22, 2023

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) will present a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Tony Award-winning show MEAN GIRLS. The evening of music, dance & comedy will be held Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:30 pm at Marines' Memorial Theater.
Stanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEYStanford's Theater & Performance Studies Department to Present Workshop of HALDI AND HONEY
January 22, 2023

Stanford University's Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) department will premier a workshop production of Haldi and Honey, written by Kenyan playwright-performer Aleya Kassam, produced and directed by Karishma Bhagani, as part of its second year Graduate Repertory performances.
share