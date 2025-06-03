Photos: COME BACK TO THE 5 & DIME, JIMMY DEAN, JIMMY DEAN at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will close its 54th season with the World Premiere musical Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean: A New Musical. See photos here!

Based on the play and cult classic film of the same name by Ed Graczyk, this rockin’ country musical is centered on the 20th anniversary reunion of a small-town James Dean fan club. As a group of women catch up and reminisce about the thrilling period when the Rebel Without a Cause actor filmed the movie Giant nearby, a stranger arrives to settle old scores. A favorite in TheatreWorks’ 2024 New Works Festival, Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean: A New Musical features music by Dan Gillespie Sells, who garnered critical acclaim with the Olivier Award-nominated musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie that was adapted into an Amazon Prime Video film. Ashley Robinson, who penned the hit West End stage adaptation of Brokeback Mountain featuring music by Sells, writes the book. Actor/activist Shakina (NBC’s “Connecting,” NBC’s “Quantum Leap,” Hulu’s “Difficult People”) writes lyrics and stars as Joanne in this new musical, helmed by TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli. Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean: A New Musical will perform June 18 – July 13, 2025.



TheatreWorks is committed to creating an environment that is accessible for all audiences in its community. American Sign Language interpretation will be available at the performance of Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean: A New Musical at 7:30pm Tuesday, July 1. In partnership with c2 Caption Coalition, TheatreWorks will include open captioning (a screen displaying all dialogue and a description of sound effects) for the performances 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, July 6 and 2pm Wednesday, July 9. TheatreWorks is collaborating with Gravity Access Services in offering audio descriptions to assist patrons who are visually impaired. This service will be available 8pm Saturday, July 12 and 2pm Sunday, July 13 (To utilize audio description, patrons should pre-register at 877-662-8978 after purchasing tickets). Assistive listening devices are offered at every performance with no advance registration required.



TheatreWorks will host a pre-show artist talk at 6:30pm Thursday, June 19 and will hold post-show discussions with the cast following the Wednesday, June 25 and Wednesday, July 9 performances. TheatreWorks will require face masks to be worn for 8pm Friday, June 27; 2pm Saturday, June 28 and 2pm Sunday, July 6 performances.

