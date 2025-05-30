Photos: CO-FOUNDERS in Rehearsal With Aneesa Folds, Roe Hartrampf and More

Performances will run through July 6, 2025.
American Conservatory Theater is presenting the world premiere hip-hop musical, Co-Founders, performing at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater from through Sunday, July 6, 2025. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Witness the launch of the next great hip-hop musical, born in the heart of the Bay! Co-Founders is the story of an underrated young Oakland coder, Esata, who hacks her way into the most competitive startup accelerator in San Francisco. Determined to save her house as an influx of wealth threatens to push her community out, Esata forms an unlikely partnership with a prep-school dropout. In a field where the privileged make a killing while folks across the bridge grind to survive, can Esata win Silicon Valley’s game without leaving her community behind?
Created by three extraordinary Bay Area voices—Ryan Nicole Austin, Beau Lewis, and Adesha Adefela—the musical features a deliciously catchy score that draws from the Bay’s rich hip-hop traditions, as well as soul, gospel, funk, jazz, R&B, and more. Employing visual technology entirely new to theater, Co- Founders is a sharply funny, deeply felt, exuberant celebration of the Bay and the dreamers, hustlers, and innovators that make it magical.
The cast of Co-Founders includes (in alphabetical order): Adesha Adefela (Deb), Austin Dean Ashford (U/S Dhameer, Dadvatar), Ryan Nicole Austin (Kamaiyah), Rolanda D. Bell (U/S Deb, Kamaiyah), Jordan Covington (Dhameer), B. DeVeaux (U/S Esata), Aneesa Folds (Esata), Roe Hartrampf (Conway), Keith Pinto (Victor), Deanalís Arocho Resto (Chadwick), Tommy Soulati Shepherd (Dadvatar), and Ryan Torres (U/S Chadwick, Victor, Conway).
Photo credit: Michaela Schulz
Ryan Nicole Austin and Aneesa Folds
Ryan Nicole Austin, Aneesa Folds, Roe Hartrampf, Jordan Covington
Ryan Nicole Austin and Aneesa Folds
Jordan Covington, Roe Hartrampf
Roe Hartrampf and Aneesa Folds
Tommy Shepherd, Adesha Adefela
Aneesa Folds, Jordan Covington, Roe Hartrampf
