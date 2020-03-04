Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the Northern California Premiere of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her the Moon. This riveting play shares the incredible, true story of Jerrie Cobb, a world record-holding female aviator who dreamt of flying among the stars. At the height of the Space Race, Cobb and her female peers in the Mercury 13 program trained to become astronauts, ready to join their male counterparts in space and change history, but they never got the chance.

See photos below!

A favorite from TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2018 New Works Festival, They Promised Her the Moon will be directed by TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli. They Promised Her The Moon will be presented March 4 - 29, 2020 (press opening: March 7) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets (starting at $30) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You