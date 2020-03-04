Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON

Article Pixel Mar. 4, 2020  

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley presents the Northern California Premiere of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her the Moon. This riveting play shares the incredible, true story of Jerrie Cobb, a world record-holding female aviator who dreamt of flying among the stars. At the height of the Space Race, Cobb and her female peers in the Mercury 13 program trained to become astronauts, ready to join their male counterparts in space and change history, but they never got the chance.

See photos below!

A favorite from TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 2018 New Works Festival, They Promised Her the Moon will be directed by TheatreWorks Artistic Associate and Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli. They Promised Her The Moon will be presented March 4 - 29, 2020 (press opening: March 7) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets (starting at $30) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Sarah Mitchell

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Sarah Mitchell

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Craig Marker, Sarah Mitchell

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Anthony Fusco, Dan Hiatt and Sarah Mitchell

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Sarah Mitchell, Craig Marker

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Luisa Sermol, Dan Hiatt, Anthony Fusco, Sarah Mitchell,Stacy Ross, Craig Marker

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Sarah Mitchell, Dan Hiatt

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Sarah Mitchell, Stacy Ross

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Anthony Fusco, Stacy Ross, Sarah Mitchell

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Sarah Mitchell, Craig Marker

Photo Flash: TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON
Luisa Sermol, Craig Marker




