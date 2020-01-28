Photo Flash: Meet the Cast of Bay Area Musicals' THE FULL MONTY

Bay Area Musicals presents the Company's first 2020 production, the 10-time Tony Award-nominee THE FULL MONTY.

Based on the cult hit film of the same name, THE FULL MONTY features music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (THE BAND'S VISIT, TOOTSIE, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS) and a book by legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Terrence McNally (4-time Tony Award-winner, for the plays LOVE VALOUR! COMPASSION! and MASTER CLASS, and the books for musicals KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN and RAGTIME).

Bay Area Musicals' production of THE FULL MONTY runs from February 15 - March 15, 2020 and will perform at San Francisco's Victoria Theatre (2961 16th St., San Francisco, CA 94103). The press opening will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Regular tickets range from $35 - $85 and can be purchased online at www.bamsf.org/the-full-monty. Opening Night Fundraiser Tickets (available only for the Saturday, February 15 performance at 8:00 p.m.) range from $50 - $100 and includes dessert and a champagne toast with the cast (and can also be purchased online at www.bamsf.org/the-full-monty).

Bay Area Musicals' production of THE FULL MONTY will be directed and choreographed by Leslie Waggoner, with music direction by Jon Gallo.

"THE FULL MONTY is one of those shows that sneaks up on you as you are watching it," said Artistic Director Matthew McCoy. "The lines are funny, the lyrics are catchy...and then, all of a sudden, you find yourself crying unexpectedly and rooting for these six men to go all the way. Body positivity - a topic that is consistently in circulation in pop media for men and women - is at the core of this story. While THE FULL MONTY does grapple with heavy issues such as suicide and fat-shaming, it is ultimately a piece that leaves audiences hopeful that - through learning and listening - we can all become better people and lift one another up. It is an important time for such a message to be shared. Leslie Waggoner, who is directing and choreographing this production, has done many shows with us and I couldn't be happier to have her at the helm. Her sharp, comedic wit and bold, original choreography will drive this show to a thrilling climax. We're definitely going...the full monty!"

Based on the beloved cult film of the same name, the 10-time Tony Award-nominated musical THE FULL MONTY is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (RAGTIME) and David Yazbek (THE BAND'S VISIT) cooks up an electrifying book and score that rocks with soul and still has plenty of heart.



Right to the end, everyone will be cheering on this misfit group of men as they shed their inhibitions and exhibit their naked drive to achieve their goal.

The cast of THE FULL MONTY will feature James Schott as "Jerry Lukowski," Chris Apy as "Nathan Lukowski," Desiree Juanes as "Pam Lukowski," Jackson Thea as "Teddy/Repo Man," Chris Plank as "Dave Bukatinsky," Maya Michal Sherer as "Georgie Bukatinsky," Arthur Scappaticci as "Harold Nichols," Adrienne Herro as "Vicki Nichols," Gabe Thomas as "Malcolm Macgregor," Stephen Kanaski as "Ethan Girard," Albert Hodge as "Noah Simmons," Michelle Ianiro as "Jeanette/Molly," Julio Chavez as "Keno/Dance Instructor/Police Sergeant," Blake Weaver as "Reg Willoughby/Gary/Repo Man," Jill Jacobs as "Estelle Genovese," Briel Pomerantz as "Susan/Other Woman" and Shauna Satnick as "Joanie/Betty."

In addition to Ms. Waggoner and Mr. Gallo, the creative team will include Genevieve Pabon as Stage Manager, Frank Cardinale as Assistant Stage Manager, Matthew McCoy as Set Designer, Brooke Jennings as Costume Designer, Eric Johnson as Lighting Designer, Anton Hedman as Sound Designer, Tom O'Brien as Prop Designer, Stewart Lyle as Set Consultant and Technical Director and Richard Gutierrez as Wardrobe Master.

THE FULL MONTY runs approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one intermission.

