Photo Flash: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's MAMMA MIA!

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for the final production of The Stage's 36th Anniversary Season, the smash hit ABBA musical MAMMA MIA! Featuring music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson, MAMMA MIA! will run from May 29 - July 7, 2019 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). San Jose Stage's production of MAMMA MIA! will be directed by Allison F. Rich* (who will also play the role of "Tanya Cresham-Leigh"), with choreography by Keith Pinto (who will also play the role of "Harry Bright"). Martín Rojas Dietrich will serve as Associate Music Director. The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $60 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

In addition to Ms. Rich and Mr. Pinto, the cast of MAMMA MIA! will feature Adrienne Herro as "Donna Sheridan," Allison J. Parker as "Sophie Sheridan," Randall King as "Father Alexandrios/Ensemble," Noel Anthony* as "Sam Carmichael," Jeffrey Brian Adams* as "Bill Austin," Jill Miller as "Rosie Mulligan," Sam Faustine* as "Sky," Brigitte Losey as "Ali," Sarah Bylsma as "Lisa," Sean Okuniewicz as "Eddie," Mike Wu as "Pepper," BRITTNEY MONROE as "Dance Captain/Ensemble," Tony Wooldridge as "Ensemble," Vinh Nguyen as "Ensemble" and James Zongus as "Ensemble."

The creative team includes Jack D. Myles* (Production Stage Manager), Michael Palumbo (Set Designer/Lighting Designer), Bethany Deal (Costume Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer/Sound Supervisor), Ge Jia (Costume D.A.), Caitlin Elizabeth (Props Coordinator) and Yvonne Vo (Props Coordinator).

