Photo Flash: FIrst Look at PRIDE AND PREJUDICE at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley rings in the holidays with the new musical Pride and Prejudice, the 2019 Tony-winning company's 70th World Premiere.
Get a first look in the photos below!
Based on Jane Austen's iconic novel, this engaging work features book, music, and lyrics by Paul Gordon, whose musicals include TheatreWorks favorites Jane Austen's EMMA, Daddy Long Legs, and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Jane Eyre. Pride and Prejudice follows delightfully liberated Lizzie Bennet and dashing, disdainful Mr. Darcy as they discover the irresistible power of love. A favorite from TheatreWorks's 2018 New Works Festival, this brand new musical romantic comedy will be directed by TheatreWorks's Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley.
Pride and Prejudice will be presented December 4, 2019 - January 4, 2020 (press opening: December 7) at the Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto. For tickets ($30-$100) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (650) 463-1960.
Photo Credit: Kevin Berne
Mary (Melissa WolfKlain), Elizabeth (Mary Mattison), Mrs. Bennet (Heather Orth), Kitty (Chanel Tilghman), and Lydia (Tara Kostmayer)
Mr. Bingley (Travis Leland) and Jane (Sharon Rietkerk)
Cast
Sharon Rietkerk, Mary Mattison, Melissa WolfKlain, Chanel Tilghman, and Tara Kostmayer, Brian Herndon
Elizabeth (Mary Mattison) and Caroline Bingley (Monique Hafen Adams), Mr. Darcy (Justin Mortelliti)
Mr. Darcy (Justin Mortelliti) and Mr. Bingley (Travis Leland) with the Bennet women (l to r: Melissa WolfKlain, Sharon Rietkerk, Heather Orth, Mary Mattison, and Chanel Tilghman) i
Mr. Darcy (Justin Mortelliti), Elizabeth (Mary Mattison), Caroline Bingley (Monique Hafen Adams)
Colonel Fitzwilliam (Sean Fenton), Mr. Darcy (Justin Mortelliti), Lady Catherine de Bourgh (Lucinda Hitchcock Cone), and Anne de Bourgh (Monique Hafen Adams)
Mr. Darcy (Justin Mortelliti) and Elizabeth (Mary Mattison)
Charlotte (Dani Marcus) and Elizabeth (Mary Mattison)
Cast
Elizabeth (Mary Mattison)
Elizabeth (Mary Mattison) and Lady Catherine de Bourgh (Lucinda Hitchcock Cone)
Mr. Darcy (Justin Mortelliti) and Elizabeth (Mary Mattison)
Colonel Fitzwilliam (Sean Fenton) and Elizabeth (Mary Mattison)