Peninsula Youth Theatre's Au Cabaret Annual Fundraiser Gala Set For Saturday In Mountain View

Peninsula Youth Theatre (PYT) proudly presents Au Cabaret, PYT's spectacular gala event in support of the arts. All community members are encouraged to join the fun this Saturday, September 14th from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Mountain View Community Center (Redwood Room) at 201 South Rengstorff Avenue. Tickets are $50 per person and available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/au-cabaret-2019-tickets-69503746577

Guests will enjoy fine wine and desserts, have an opportunity to participate in PYT's silent auction, and be entertained by many of PYT's talented young performers. Auction items include vacation get-aways and one-of-a-kind opportunities, such as modeling for PYT's brochure. Au Cabaret is a musical theatre revue full of various numbers from classic and contemporary Broadway shows as talented teen performers will show off with songs selected to display their talents to the fullest.

"The annual PYT Au Cabaret evening is a great opportunity to give back to a community that has given so much to our daughter and entire family," said Brian Belding, PYT parent volunteer. "There are fun and creative items on which to bid-some typical auction fare, as well as creative theatre-specific items, and the night is topped off with a wonderful performance by many of the young actors who remind us why we are there."

The performing arts foster crucial skills that are needed for success in Silicon Valley and beyond. PYT raises 30% of its annual budget through donations and relies heavily on fundraising events like Au Cabaret so it can keep its creative programs running for youth in the community. Sponsors receive special benefits for Au Cabaret and they make this event and all PYT shows throughout the year possible. PYT has also created a special sponsorship level available through its fundraiser where sponsors can "adopt" one of PYT's CenterStage Musicals!

PYT Executive Director Karen Simpson aims to make this a fun event that allows anyone who wants to donate in some way to do so at a level that is meaningful for them. "From bidding at the silent auction to sponsoring our whole season, it's a fabulous time where our community can come out and support arts education," she said.

Au Cabaret PYT cast members are Samantha Belding, Ella Brutman, Chloe Burcell, Anya Colliou, Eva Colliou, Spencer Cook, Mia Corfmat, Adam Fallick, Julia Fung, Roni Gal-Oz, Theo Gardiner, Charlie Hammond, Caroline Koltek, Lizzy Kundrat, Derron Mendel, Jamie Penilla, Ash Prodromou, Tessa Prodromou, Ben Siegel, Anna Sonsini, Olivia Spreen, Michael Tucker, Izzy Zohar, and Val Zvinyatskovsky.

Au Cabaret PYT artistic staff directing and producing this event are Mike Cobb, Olivia Cobb, Caitlyn DeRouin, Loryn Hatten, Karen Simpson, Holly Smolik, and Meg Fischer Venuti.

Please support PYT and come enjoy a wonderful night of wine, food, great company, entertainment!

About Peninsula Youth Theatre (PYT)

Founded in 1992, Peninsula Youth Theatre (PYT) is a 501c(3) non-profit organization providing outstanding theatrical learning experiences that develop leadership, emphasize responsibility and foster teamwork in a supportive, respectful environment. PYT's emphasis on professional production values helps children develop a deep appreciation for the theatrical arts. The team's unique family atmosphere and policy of full participation for all skill levels allows children to develop a strong sense of self-esteem and an appreciation for artistic expression. PYT is committed to providing an enriching theatrical experience within the Bay Area community and schools to demonstrate and reinforce the positive role the arts play in academic success. The team offers a range of skill and performance-based classes for actors ages 4 through 18 via school break and afterschool educational programs, as well as summer camps. In addition, PYT's Center Stage, Stories on Stage, and Teen Intensive shows build community as children, teens and adults work together to create successful productions year round. For more information, visit www.pytnet.org

PYT is a Home Company of the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.





