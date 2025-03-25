Outside Lands Reveals 2025 Festival Lineup: Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, & More

3-Day tickets go on sale, March 26 at 10 AM PT.
Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat are all set to headline Outside Lands, the Bay Area festival that returns for its 17th year. The festival will once again boast the finest music, food, drinks, and art in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on August 8 - 10. 3-Day tickets go on sale tomorrow, March 26 at 10 AM PT exclusively here and are expected to sell out quickly.
Outside Lands 2025 will also offer top tier talent including John Summit, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Glass Animals, Jamie xx and Gesaffelstein plus Bleachers, Ludacris, Jorja Smith, the Bay Area’s own Still Woozy and many more, including the premium experiences, culinary excellence and dazzling installations that the festival is known for.
SOMA will return this year to Marx Meadow with an open-air format. With the success of last year’s reimagined outdoor stage, organizers have once again transcended what an immersive dance-centric festival space can be for live music fans. Festival attendees will dance under the sun and stars, with invigorating performances from the top names in house and techno music including: Black Coffee, Claude VonStroke, Floating Points, Walker & Royce, BLOND:ISH, Dombresky, and many more.
The fan favorite, Dolores’ stage will also return for a third year. Dolores’ is an inclusive dance floor where everyone is welcome. This colorful and joy-inducing space is a celebration of queer and trans communities and DIY spaces that are part of the genetic makeup of San Francisco. The full lineup for Dolores’ will be announced in the coming months.
Returning for a second year with new expanded wedding package offerings is Outside Lands City Hall - the exclusive wedding venue inside the festival grounds. The new options range from a dedicated reception in Wine Lands to adding on a private cabana or box suite. City Hall offers an intimate outdoor space where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend. Located in McLaren Pass, among the Eucalyptus trees, friends, family and festival attendees are encouraged to visit City Hall to witness these declarations of love daily. A portion of proceeds from City Hall at Outside Lands will be donated to Lambda Legal, a legal and education fund dedicated to LGBTQ+ civil rights. City Hall has limited spots available and must be booked in advance. Please visit the City Hall page for more information.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, March 26 at 10 AM PT via www.sfoutsidelands.com. 3-Day GA tickets are starting at $499 ALL IN. Fans are encouraged to purchase at the time of the on sale for the lowest possible price. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, 3-Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club. The festival is again offering payment plans for those who prefer to pay in installments. Payment Plans for 3-Day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets start at $99 down.
Returning ticket types for 2025 include the 3-Day GA, the very popular GA+ ticket and VIP passes. Golden Gate Club passes will also go on sale along with reservations for Cabanas and Box Suites.
Outside Lands features the very finest in culinary offerings with Taste of the Bay Area, Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and stages with specialty programming such as fan favorites SOMA and Dolores’.
*artists subject to change*
Tyler, The Creator
Hozier
Doja Cat
John Summit
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Vampire Weekend
Gracie Abrams
Glass Animals
Jamie xx
Doechii
Gesaffelstein
Bleachers
Ludacris
Jorja Smith
Still Woozy
Black Coffee
Sammy Virji
Thundercat
Wallows
FINNEAS
MARINA
Royel Otis
ARMNHMR
ROLE MODEL
Artemas
Claude VonStroke
BigXthaPlug
Floating Points
Bakar
flipturn
2hollis
Walker & Royce
Julien Baker & TORRES
Fujii Kaze
BUNT.
Levity
DJ Koze
Mark Ambor
BLOND:ISH
Dombresky
Jessica Pratt
Mannequin Pussy
Claptone
NOTION
LaRussell
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
julie
Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)
Mayer Hawthorne
DJ Pee .Wee
Wasia Project
Big Freedia with SF Gay Men’s Chorus
Fcukers
Klangphonics
Vansire
nimino
Kate Bollinger
Hope Tala
Destroy Boys
Luna Li
&friends
INJI
Sarah Kinsley
Matt Champion
Naomi Sharon
ATRIP
Neal Francis
Wunderhorse
Lexa Gates
Amelia Moore
Paco Versailles
TxC
Good Neighbours
Orla Gartland
Midrift
Baalti
Bay Ledges
DJ Mandy
The Army, The Navy
Arcy Drive
Nourished by Time
almost monday
bLAck pARty
Alexandra Savior
Vincent Lima
NewDad
Alemeda
Midnight Generation
Alex Amen
BANKSIA
Infinite Jess
AVATARI
Vampire Weekend
Videos