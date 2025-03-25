Outside Lands Reveals 2025 Festival Lineup: Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat are all set to headline Outside Lands, the Bay Area festival that returns for its 17th year. The festival will once again boast the finest music, food, drinks, and art in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on August 8 - 10. 3-Day tickets go on sale tomorrow, March 26 at 10 AM PT exclusively here and are expected to sell out quickly.

Outside Lands 2025 will also offer top tier talent including John Summit, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Vampire Weekend, Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Glass Animals, Jamie xx and Gesaffelstein plus Bleachers, Ludacris, Jorja Smith, the Bay Area’s own Still Woozy and many more, including the premium experiences, culinary excellence and dazzling installations that the festival is known for.

SOMA will return this year to Marx Meadow with an open-air format. With the success of last year’s reimagined outdoor stage, organizers have once again transcended what an immersive dance-centric festival space can be for live music fans. Festival attendees will dance under the sun and stars, with invigorating performances from the top names in house and techno music including: Black Coffee, Claude VonStroke, Floating Points, Walker & Royce, BLOND:ISH, Dombresky, and many more.

The fan favorite, Dolores’ stage will also return for a third year. Dolores’ is an inclusive dance floor where everyone is welcome. This colorful and joy-inducing space is a celebration of queer and trans communities and DIY spaces that are part of the genetic makeup of San Francisco. The full lineup for Dolores’ will be announced in the coming months.

Returning for a second year with new expanded wedding package offerings is Outside Lands City Hall - the exclusive wedding venue inside the festival grounds. The new options range from a dedicated reception in Wine Lands to adding on a private cabana or box suite. City Hall offers an intimate outdoor space where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend. Located in McLaren Pass, among the Eucalyptus trees, friends, family and festival attendees are encouraged to visit City Hall to witness these declarations of love daily. A portion of proceeds from City Hall at Outside Lands will be donated to Lambda Legal, a legal and education fund dedicated to LGBTQ+ civil rights. City Hall has limited spots available and must be booked in advance. Please visit the City Hall page for more information.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, March 26 at 10 AM PT via www.sfoutsidelands.com. 3-Day GA tickets are starting at $499 ALL IN. Fans are encouraged to purchase at the time of the on sale for the lowest possible price. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, 3-Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club. The festival is again offering payment plans for those who prefer to pay in installments. Payment Plans for 3-Day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets start at $99 down.

Returning ticket types for 2025 include the 3-Day GA, the very popular GA+ ticket and VIP passes. Golden Gate Club passes will also go on sale along with reservations for Cabanas and Box Suites.

Outside Lands features the very finest in culinary offerings with Taste of the Bay Area, Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and stages with specialty programming such as fan favorites SOMA and Dolores’.

Outside Lands 2025 Lineup

*artists subject to change*

Tyler, The Creator

Hozier

Doja Cat

John Summit

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Vampire Weekend

Gracie Abrams

Glass Animals

Jamie xx

Doechii

Gesaffelstein

Bleachers

Ludacris

Jorja Smith

Still Woozy

Black Coffee

Sammy Virji

Thundercat

Wallows

FINNEAS

MARINA

Royel Otis

ARMNHMR

ROLE MODEL

Artemas

Claude VonStroke

BigXthaPlug

Floating Points

Bakar

flipturn

2hollis

Walker & Royce

Julien Baker & TORRES

Fujii Kaze

BUNT.

Levity

DJ Koze

Mark Ambor

BLOND:ISH

Dombresky

Jessica Pratt

Mannequin Pussy

Claptone

Rebecca Black

NOTION

LaRussell

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

julie

Girl Math (VNSSA b2b Nala)

Mayer Hawthorne

DJ Pee .Wee

Wasia Project

Big Freedia with SF Gay Men’s Chorus

Fcukers

Klangphonics

Vansire

nimino

Kate Bollinger

Hope Tala

Destroy Boys

Luna Li

&friends

INJI

Sarah Kinsley

Matt Champion

Naomi Sharon

ATRIP

Neal Francis

Wunderhorse

Lexa Gates

Amelia Moore

Paco Versailles

TxC

Good Neighbours

Orla Gartland

Midrift

Baalti

Bay Ledges

DJ Mandy

The Army, The Navy

Arcy Drive

Nourished by Time

almost monday

bLAck pARty

Alexandra Savior

Vincent Lima

NewDad

Alemeda

Midnight Generation

Alex Amen

BANKSIA

Infinite Jess

AVATARI

