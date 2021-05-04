Opera San José Celebrates Golden Age Of Radio With SING FOR YOUR SUPPER!

Opera San José invites music lovers from the Bay Area and beyond to its virtual variety show and fundraiser, Sing for Your Supper!

Inspired by the Great American Songbook and the Golden Age of Radio of the 1930s, this high-spirited evening of American songs, stories, and surprises transports viewers to a radio studio, where an enthusiastic crew of talented performers put on an unforgettable show featuring hit songs by Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, the Gershwins, and others.

This high-energy program will offer a fun, uplifting evening as hosts Nathan Stark and Maya Kherani and their fellow lauded Opera San José Resident Artists showcase their singing and comedic talents.

Produced and captured in the Heiman Digital Media Studio, Sing For Your Supper! will be available to stream at 7:00pm (PDT), Saturday, May 22. For more information or to RSVP, the public may visit operasj.org/sing-for-your-supper/.

While access to Sing For Your Supper! is free of charge, patrons are given the opportunity to purchase exclusive add-ons for this one-night-only event to enhance their experience and raise funds for Opera San José. Tax-deductible VIP Experience options include: $500 (delivery of three-course Le Papillon dinner for two with specialty cocktail pairing), $1000 (dinner/cocktails for four, plus commemorative DVD), $1500 (dinner/cocktails for six, commemorative DVDs, and an invitation to an exclusive outdoor concert this summer).

"Even though this celebratory event is free, we hope that our patrons will help us make our fundraising goals by choosing one of our VIP packages, bidding on our unique auction experiences, or making a donation in support of our incredible working artists," said Gala Co-Chairs Melody Walsh and Laurie and Michael Warner.

Sing For Your Supper! will take audiences behind the scenes at radio station "KOSJ" for a look at the behind-the-mic antics of a group of performers and studio staff bustling to prepare a live radio show. Conceived and written by Nathan Stark, the production features performances by Stark and his fellow Opera San José Resident Artists Maya Kherani, Ashley Dixon, Vanessa Becerra, Eugene Brancoveanu, and Efraín Solís, plus special surprise guest appearances. Members of the creative team included Tara Branham (Stage Director), Christopher James Ray (Musical Director), Joseph Marcheso (Music Advisor), Matthew Vandercook (Lighting Designer), Tom Johnson (Sound Design), Alyssa Oania (Costume Coordinator), ChrisTina Martin (Hair and Makeup Designer), and Rapt Productions (Video Production).

The production was captured in the Opera San José Heiman Digital Media Studio. Every precaution was taken for the protection of company members and crew, with health and safety protocols meeting or exceeding local and state guidelines set by Santa Clara county's valued Public Health Officers.

