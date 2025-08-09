OTHELLO, GOAT BLOOD, & More Included in 25-26 Season at Theatre Rhinoceros

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Rhinoceros, the longest-running LGBTQIA+ theatre anywhere, will present six mainstage productions this season ranging from brand new plays to Rhino favorites to musical theatre classics. Readings, workshops, and ESPs are produced by Amy and Derek Morgenstern, Henry Rosenthal, and John-Thomas Hansen.

Othello, by William Shakespeare and directed by John Fisher, will hold performances September 26 through September 28. Who is telling the truth in this insane classic? Come find out when it gets the Rhino twist.

The Break-Up! A Latina Torch Song is a world premiere that is written and performed by Tina D'Elia. It will be directed by Mary Guzman, and will run November 6 through November 23, 2025. Trina Maria, miserable in heartbreak-ville after she loses the Movie Butch of her dreams, stumbles into a mystical queer misfits “break-up” support group.

Xmas Fun by the Rhino Artists will perform on December 18, 2025. Those crazy rhinos cut up in this holiday extravaganza. The performance is produced by Adrienne Hirt and Jeffrey Rodman.

Left Field is a world premiere that is written and directed by John Fisher. The show will run February 18 through March 15, 2026. The country is getting its first gay president.

La Cage Aux Folles will perform April 17 through May 11, 2026, with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Harvey Fierstein. Set in gay, gay, gay St. Tropez, the Rolls Royce of queer musicals comes to The Castro.

Finally, West Coast premiere Goat Blood will close out the season June 25 through July 19, 2026. The show is written by Mark-Eugene Garcia. Pablo and Own are sipping beers and fooling around in the flatbed of a truck, but something ancient and hungry is watching.

About Theatre Rhinoceros

Theatre Rhinoceros was founded in 1977 and is the longest running LGBTQ+ theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre.