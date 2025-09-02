OPERA BALL and VERDI’S RIGOLETTO Launch San Francisco Opera's New Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To Raise the Curtain on San Francisco Opera’s 103rd season, San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Opera Guild will present Opera Ball on Friday, September 5, 2025. The festive evening includes a cocktail reception, dinner and after-party in San Francisco’s City Hall along with the opening night performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto in the War Memorial Opera House. Opera Ball is co-chaired by Jennifer Bienaimé and Isabel Rhee and proceeds raised at the event directly support San Francisco Opera’s artistic initiatives and San Francisco Opera Guild’s education programming which reach thousands of arts lovers of all ages in K–12 classrooms and after-school programs.

Co-Chairs Jennifer Bienaimé and Isabel Rhee said: “Opera Ball 2025 will be an Italian extravaganza inspired by the Duke of Mantua’s Palazzo Ducale, from our opening night opera, Rigoletto. Imagine the Renaissance court entertaining their guests in majestic style, and we envisioned the same by transforming City Hall into a palazzo. As our signature fundraiser, Opera Ball would not be a success without the support of our community of philanthropists, corporate sponsors and patrons. Thank you for your continued partnership and generosity in building a vibrant opera and Guild education program! It is a sincere honor to co-chair Opera Ball and to give back to the Company. We look forward to an enchanting evening with friends, where our heartstrings will inevitably be pulled in unexpected ways during Rigoletto and where we can all join the merriment at the after-party!”

As the evening’s musical centerpiece, Rigoletto, Verdi’s propulsive drama about a tormented court jester who tries to protect his sheltered daughter, features Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim on the podium and the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus with an international cast, including Amartuvshin Enkhbat (Rigoletto), Yongzhao Yu (the Duke), Adela Zaharia (Gilda) and J’Nai Bridges (Maddalena). Jose Maria Condemi directs the Giorgio de Chirico-inspired production, filled with tall archways and long shadows, created by set designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Constance Hoffman and lighting designer Justin A. Partier.

Beginning at 5 p.m., Opera Ball guests arrive on the red carpet and promenade to a festive cocktail reception in the Beaux-Arts rotunda of San Francisco’s City Hall, transformed by event designer J. Riccardo Benavides. A lavish culinary experience created by the local chefs of McCalls Catering & Events will follow at 6 p.m. Guests then make their way across Van Ness Avenue to the War Memorial Opera House for the 8 p.m. performance of Verdi’s Rigoletto. After the curtain goes down, the after-party at City Hall awaits. Attendees can dance the night away to DJ heyLove and live music by The Dick Bright Orchestra or lounge with their elixir of choice, sweet and savory bites and enjoy the revelry.

In partnership with San Francisco Opera’s BRAVO! Club, the season-opening celebration also offers BRAVO! Ball, including a cocktail celebration and buffet dinner, beginning at 6 p.m., and after-party at City Hall.

Tickets for the Rigoletto performance and the After-Party only are also available.