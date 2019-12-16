ODC Announces New Home Company Chitresh Das Institute

ODC, a cultural, creative, and community hub comprised of a world class dance company, a presenting theater, and a dance school, has announced the Chitresh Das Institute is joining the roster of Home Companies on the dance campus, effective immediately.

ODC's four Home Companies provide a field context for artists working in a company model across a range of dance forms and aesthetics. They are supported through studio space, performance partnerships at the ODC Theater and discounted classes at the ODC School for company members. ODC's other current Home Companies include RAWdance, Garrett + Moulton Productions and Hope Mohr Dance.

"The Chitresh Das Institute is thrilled to be a home company at ODC Theater. ODC has been a place of so many historical and ground-breaking performances for us and many other artists. We look forward to creating more with this wonderful support from ODC Theater." commented Celine Schein Das, Chitresh Das Institute, Executive Director

"We look forward to hosting the Chitresh Das Institute as a Home Company, adding to the rich ecology of Bay Area artists and companies bringing their artistic perspectives and practices, and shaping ODC's dance campus." said Julie Potter, Director, ODC Theater.

The Chitresh Das Institute, led by the vision of Artistic Director Charlotte Moraga, presents traditional and innovative kathak and Indian classical arts, with commitment to community, legacy, and seva (service). www.chitreshdasinstitute.org

ODC is a groundbreaking contemporary arts institution: a world class dance company, a presenting theater, and a dance school. Known nationally for its entrepreneurial savvy as well as artistic innovation, the organization is unique for its fully integrated vision. Operating in San Francisco's Mission District for more than 48 years, our programs and activities contribute to San Francisco's vibrant dance and arts ecosystem, community development, arts education, and access to creative art-making. ODC strives to cultivate artists, inspire audiences, engage the community, and foster diversity and inclusion through dance performance, training and mentorship. Home Companies at ODC are supported by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.





