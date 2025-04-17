News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Nic + Desi: Broadway to Hollywood Comes to Feinstein's at The Nikko

The performance is on April 25, 2025.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
Nic + Desi: Broadway to Hollywood Comes to Feinstein's at The Nikko Image
FEINSTEINâ€™S AT THE NIKKO will present Nic & Desi: Broadway to HollywoodÂ on April 25, 2025. The duo have resumes that boast some of Broadway's most popular hitsâ€”including:Â Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins,Â andÂ West SideÂ Story.

Join this real-life couple for an evening of out-of this-world vocals and delightful choreography. Harkening back to the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood, with a modern twist this award-winning couple promises an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more.

Don't miss an evening that takes you on a journey back to the golden era of vintage entertainment at San Francisco's most intimate and stylish nightclub.

Nic & Desi: Broadway to HollywoodÂ plays Feinsteinâ€™s at the Nikko (222 Mason St. San Francisco) on April 18 and April 19, at 8 pm.Â  Cover charges are $70.27 ($59.00 + $11.27 fees). Tickets for BroadwayWorld readers; use ACCESS CODE: BWAYWORLD for $51.73 cover charge ($41 + 10.73 fees)



