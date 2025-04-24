New Conservatory Theatre Center Extends World Premiere of SIMPLE MEXICAN PLEASURES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, New Conservatory Theatre Center has extended performance dates for the World Premiere of Eric Reyes Loo's wonderfully bewitching family dramedy, Simple Mexican Pleasures. Now running through May 18th, Bay Area theatre goers will get three additional chances to to embark to Mexicao for a humorous and mystical family affair, penned by award-winning playwright and TV writer, Eric Reyes Loo.

Heartbroken from a breakup, Eric does what many do – deny the pain and skip town. But he finds it's hard to enjoy a pozole in peace when the spirits of your ancestors are squabbling in both ears. Through raucous conversation with his ghostly guides and a surreally hot hookup, Eric's impulsive trip to Mexico City awakens his need for identity, familial ties, and a deeper connection to his roots.

Simple Mexican Pleasures plays now through May 18, 2025. NCTC is currently offering a variety of 24-25 Season flexible subscription packages as well as single ticket sales

