New Comedy DADA TEEN MUSICAL: THE PLAY to Open at Central Works

Central Works' 2025 season concludes with a new comedy, Dada Teen Musical: The Play, written by Maury Zeff, running from Oct 18–Nov 16 (previews Oct 16 and 17).

Dada Teen Musical: The Play is Central Works 78th world premiere, and was developed in Central Works Writers Workshop.

In Dada Teen Musical: The Play Annabelle is 17. She is the only high school student in the world whose Harvard application is an act of rebellion (she comes from a Yale family.) When she hatches a scheme to do a Dadaist version of The Sound of Music to round out her college application, she unleashes chaos into the raging hellscape of social anarchy: high school.

The cast includes Zoe Chien (Annabel), Chanel Tilghman (Mariah), Alan Coyne (Mr Dorfman), and Jacob Henrie-Naffaa (Tyler).

Written by Maury Zeff and directed by Gary Graves, the production has costumes by Tammy Berlin, choreography by MaryBeth Cavanaugh, original music by Alex Mandel, and sound design by Gregory Scharpen.

The Central Works Writers Workshop is an ongoing commissioning program established in 2012. Twice a year, in 12-week sessions, 8 local playwrights are selected to develop projects through informal readings and carefully directed discussions. In the 2023 season all of the Central Works season were world-premiere plays developed in the Writers Workshop, and another 2 out of 3 commissioned scripts were produced in the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

