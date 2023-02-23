Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
National Theatre Live Screening of JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN to be Presented at Hammer Theatre Center in March

The NT Live screenings of Jack Absolute Flies Again, will be presented at 2:00pm, Sunday, March 26 and 7:00pm, Thursday, March 30.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Bay Area Theatre lovers will be transported to pastoral Britain during the 1940s when Hammer Theatre Center presents the National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Jack Absolute Flies Again, a raucous new play written by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris, directed by Emily Burns. Filmed in front of a live audience at the National Theatre in London, Jack Absolute Flies Again is based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan's The Rivals, with a cast that includes Caroline Quentin (Jonathan Creek), Laurie Davidson (Guilty Party), Natalie Simpson (Three Sisters), and Kelvin Fletcher (Emmerdale). After an aerial dog fight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. Back on British soil, Jack's advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular, terms.

The NT Live screenings of Jack Absolute Flies Again, will be presented at 2:00pm, Sunday, March 26 and 7:00pm, Thursday, March 30 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($20) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

ABOUT NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE

Launched by the British National Theatre, National Theatre Live (NT Live) is the theatre's groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre to movie screens. Each broadcast was filmed in front of a live audience in London, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that viewers get the "best seat in the house" view of each production.

ABOUT HAMMER THEATRE CENTER

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rdStreets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, National Geographic Live! Speaker series to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.




