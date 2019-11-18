Montalvo Brings Grammy-Nominated Artists, Comedians, And More To Saratoga In February

This February Montalvo Arts Center presents a collection of multi-faceted, live performances in its Carriage House Concert Series.

Feb. 5 - 7:30pm: Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling guitarist Ottmar Liebert is one of the most successful instrumental artists alive. His worldwide success began with the 1990 debut of Nouveau Flamenco, a rich mixture of Spanish and Arabic melodies that created a new musical style. Backed by his band Luna Negra, Liebert's music harnesses the emotional fire and mournful tonalities of traditional flamenco music, while blending it with subtle rhythms of jazz and the melodic song structures of pop. Audiences will be entranced by Ottmar Liebert's barefoot performance of world music with New Age mixed in.



Feb. 7 - 7:30pm: Known for his uniquely optimistic and undeniably hilarious look on life, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country. With 20 years under his belt as a stand-up comedian, this veteran has enjoyed success in film, late night TV, podcasts, and radio - earning himself a spot as a frequent guest on NPR's "Live from Here." He's collaborated with Jerry Seinfeld, Matt Damon, Sarah Silverman, Steven Soderbergh, and many others on various projects. Comedy buffs are invited to join Tom Papa as he delivers yet another successful night full of laughs.

Feb. 13 - 7:30pm: At the forefront of Hawaiian contemporary music, Waipuna is an exciting collaboration of three talented individuals: David Kamakahi, Kale Hannah, and Matthew Sproat. Together they have won seven Na Hōkū Awards, which can be attributed to their undeniable skills with instruments, unique melodies, and obvious love of music. Their tonalities pay tribute to their ancestors while adding their own modern twist for present generations.

Feb. 29 - 3:00pm & 7:30pm: Conceived in 1985, Selected Shorts is a weekly public radio show with a simple premise: take great stories by well-known and terrific writers and have them performed by actors of stage and screen. Today, it is one of New York City's premier reading series, and the podcast consistently ranks as one of the most popular NPR shows on iTunes. From fiction to classic and beyond, the stories of Selected Shorts are brought to life by actors from stage, screen, and television. At Montalvo, Selected Shorts will present Unexpected Encounters, an evening of funny, moving readings about unlikely connections. The characters in these stories may be lonely, but they've got blind dates with destiny ahead of them.

For information or to order tickets visit montalvoarts.org or call (408) 961-5858, Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm.





