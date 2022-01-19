Mills Music Now Announces 2022 Concert Series Dates

Mills Music Now series, the Mills College Music Department and the Center for Contemporary Music in February presents the award winning composer/improviser Nicole Mitchell on Saturday, February 5, 2022, 8:00 PM (PST). Nicole is the 2021-22 Jean Macduff Vaux Composer-in-Residence performing in the Jeannik Méquet Littlefield Concert Hall with the concert also available as a Live Stream.

Barbara Strozzi, Venetian Virtuosa - Postponed to the Fall 2022

The music of Barbara Strozzi, the renowned singer and composer of seventeenth-century Venice. Barbara Strozzi, Venetian Virtuosa performed by "Schola Cantorum San Francisco" under the musical direction of Paul Flight has been postponed to the Fall 2022

The concerts will be performed in the Jeannik Méquet Littlefield Concert Hall, and are open to the public, both in-person and via live stream.

Nicole Mitchell - Saturday, February 5, 2022

2021-22 Jean Macduff Vaux Composer-in-Residence

Program (NOT CONCERT ORDER)

Cult of Electromagnetic Connectivity

(flute, Bb clarinet/bass clarinet, violin, cello, percussion)

Procession Time

(alto flute, bass clarinet, piano, cello)

Interdimensional Interplay

(solo piano with recorded flute)

Duo Improvisation

(Nicole Mitchell: flute, Zeena Parkins, harp)

Nicole M. Mitchell is an award-winning creative flutist, composer, bandleader and educator. She is perhaps best known for her work as a flutist, having developed a unique improvisational language and having been repeatedly awarded "Top Flutist of the Year" by Downbeat Magazine Critics Poll and the Jazz Journalists Association (2010-2017). Mitchell initially emerged from Chicago's innovative music scene in the late 90s, and her music celebrates contemporary African American culture. She is the founder of Black Earth Ensemble, Black Earth Strings, Sonic Projections and Ice Crystal, and she composes for contemporary ensembles of varied instrumentation and size, while incorporating improvisation and a wide aesthetic expression.Composer/Improviser Nicole Mitchell is the Jean Macduff Vaux Composer-in-Residence 2021-2022. Her week-long residency will culminate in this concert of her work.

The Jean Macduff Vaux family has established The Jean Macduff Vaux Composer‐in‐Residence Fund at Mills in Jean's memory. The endowed fund is used by the Music Department to invite distinguished composers to teach at Mills in residencies which culminate with concerts of their works.

Presented by the Mills College Music Department and Center for Contemporary Music, the 2021-22 Mills Music Now Concert Series celebrates a rich tradition of experimentation and a glimpse into the future of a broad range of musical practices. Mills College has an international reputation as a site for innovation and experimentalism in music. In its past and present, Mills students have contributed to the development of electro-acoustic and computer music, installation-based sound art, improvised music, multimedia performance, instrument building, idiomatic instrumental composition and more. Notable students and faculty include Maryanne Amacher, Laurie Anderson, Robert Ashley, Luciano Berio, Anthony Braxton, Dave Brubeck, Lou Harrison, Annea Lockwood, Darius Milhaud, Pauline Oliveros, Steve Reich, Terry Riley, Morton Subotnick, David Tudor, and Alvin Curran.

Upcoming in April:

The April 21-24, 2022 four-day festival Music in the Fault Zone: Experimental Music at Mills College (1939 to the present), celebrating Mills College's extraordinary musical legacy. It brings together musical luminaries from Mills's past, and present Featuring over 4 days former and present Mills faculty and talented alumnae including: Morton Subotnik, Chris Brown, Alvin Curran, Zeena Parkins, Laetitia Sonami, David Rosenboom, John Bischoff, Tomeka Reid, David Behrman, Annea Lockwood, Ione, Joëlle Léandre, Fred Frith, William Winant, Larry Polansky, Roscoe Mitchell, Daniel Schmidt, Maggi Payne, Paul DeMarinis and music by Darius Milhaud, Lou Harrison, Anthony Braxton, Robert Ashley, Terry Riley, and Henry Cowell.