Mill Valley Music Festival 2025 Unveils Full Lineup

Hometown festival organizers from Noise Pop Industries and the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce have announced the full music lineup for their independently-owned Mill Valley Music Festival, which returns to Northern California for a two-day outdoor celebration of music, arts and community on May 10-11, 2025 that will be headlined by none other than Gary Clark Jr. and Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Tickets to the fourth annual boutique music festival are available now here, offering weekend access to a sprawling festival grove featuring over a dozen incredible music performances between two stages, one of which is dedicated to showcasing local Bay Area talent to preserve and uplift the local arts community.

Throughout the weekend event, organizers will offer a taste of the good life in Mill Valley by exploring the region's best artisans, food vendors, and philanthropic causes through an extensive vendor market; plus family-friendly activities including the Kids Village, immersive art installations, large-scale sponsor activations, and roaming local performers; as well as local vintners, craft brewers, and special Mother's Day Weekend surprises.

“In a community like ours, live music is so deeply ingrained in our day-to-day existence, from the buskers at the Depot to performances happening in venues throughout the 94941 year-round, we go to great lengths to curate a Mill Valley Music Fest lineup that resonates with a broad swath of the Bay Area and beyond,” said Jim Welte, executive director of the Mill Valley Chamber. “We are delighted with this multi-talented, hyper-creative group of artists in 2025! More than anything, we can't wait to gather together again and celebrate the wonders of Mill Valley and bask in the power of the arts. Unequivocally, you're gonna love the heck out of these bands!”

“We couldn't be more excited to bring this incredible lineup to Mill Valley for 2025. This year, we've curated a truly eclectic mix of artists— from powerhouse headliners like Gary Clark Jr. and Nile Rodgers & CHIC to genre-defying talents like Vieux Farka Touré, Sister Nancy, and Ghost-Note. The festival is all about bringing people together through music, and we're proud to create a space where legendary icons and local favorites can share the stage. Mill Valley has such a rich artistic spirit, and we can't wait to celebrate with the community this May,” said Michelle Swing, CEO of Noise Pop Industries.

ABOUT THE 2025 MUSIC LINEUP:

Gary Clark Jr.: Grammy Award-winning blues virtuoso and one of today's most accomplished rock guitarists, who's celebrating the release of his fourth studio album "JPEG Raw"

Nile Rodgers & CHIC: Iconic rock-disco band led by Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers

The Crosby Collective feat. Jason Crosby: Newly formed musical supergroup led one of rock's most in-demand multi-instrumentalist turned acclaimed singer-songwriter Jason Crosby

Monophonics: NorCal Natives hailing from San Francisco, the six-piece psychedelic soul band creates a unique yet timeless sound, bringing a cosmic twist to the warm musical stylings of the late 60s and early 70s

Vieux Farka Touré: Rooted in the sounds of West Africa, this Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and world-class guitarist seamlessly blends American blues, jazz, and Latin influences into his multilingual music

Sister Nancy: Jamaican trailblazer widely considered as the first female dancehall DJ/singer and responsible for the classic anthem "Bam Bam"

Ghost-Note: High-energy fusion of funk, hip-hop, and jazz from the Grammy Award-winning minds of percussion duo Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth of Snarky Puppy, who are currently touring their 2024 album “Mustard n' Onions”

Thee Sinseers: East L.A.-based soul band features a full brass section while led by multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer-songwriter Joseph Quiñones, and fresh off the release of their debut full-length album "Sinseerly Yours" last year

Elliott Peck: Returning festival performance featuring local NorCal native and acclaimed singer-songwriter

Mission Delirium: Bay Area's beloved high-energy multi-piece brass band offering pounding drums and facemelting brass

+ more local acts to be announced soon!

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE:

Coming off the success of an incredible third edition last spring which boasted 10,000+ total attendees, 40+ local businesses, and nearly 20 music acts, Mill Valley Music Festival will return to Mill Valley's Friends Field, a Redwood-lined destination less than an hour from the heart of San Francisco offering ample greenspace perfect for dancing, dining, shopping, and soaking up sunrays.

With a highly-anticipated 2025 music lineup, expansive vendor village, food and beverage pop-ups, sprawling art activations, and authentic NorCal indie spirit, this two-day celebration is perfectly suited for local Bay Area music-lovers of all ages and makes for a worthy springtime road trip.

Stay tuned for more festival news to roll out soon regarding the local vendor market, family-friendly activity schedule, nonprofit beneficiaries, and sponsor activations found throughout the festival grounds.

ABOUT MILL VALLEY MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Founded in 2022, Mill Valley Music Festival is a two-day outdoor music festival produced by the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce and Noise Pop Industries. Taking place each spring within Mill Valley at Friends Field, the family-friendly music celebration offers fans a carefully curated multi-genre music lineup, plus world-class amenities, local vendors, and so much more.

Set amongst a charming Redwood tree-laden destination less than an hour from the epicenter of San Francisco, considered one of the most picturesque mountain towns in all of California, and nestled below the slopes of Mount Tamalpais, the festival helps draw attention to the longstanding artistic contributions of the region while providing a positive economic and cultural impact on the local Mill Valley community that lasts long after the festival wraps each spring.

Photo credit: Jay Blakesberg

