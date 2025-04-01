LES MISÉRABLES, MOULIN ROUGE! And More Added to BroadwaySF's 2025/26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New memberships for BroadwaySF's 2025/26 season are now available. 2025/26 Members receive the best seats for seven acclaimed Broadway productions—SHUCKED, SUFFS, STEREOPHONIC, THE NOTEBOOK, SPAMALOT, HELL'S KITCHEN, and DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST—plus immediate first access to purchase tickets to Cameron Mackintosh's revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, returning to San Francisco in May 2026. New memberships (starting at $408) are available at broadwaysf.com/membership/.



In addition, BroadwaySF announced four 2025/26 season special engagements returning to San Francisco—LES MISÉRABLES, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and MJ. 2025/26 renewing and new Season Members will receive first access to purchase tickets before the general public and also receive exclusive discounts and special pricing. Single tickets will go on sale at a later date.

LES MISÉRABLES

SEPTEMBER 24—OCTOBER 5, 2025

ORPHEUM THEATRE

Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables, makes a triumphant return to San Francisco.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More,” “Master of the House” and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

DECEMBER 16–28, 2025

ORPHEUM THEATRE



Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

JANUARY 13–FEBRUARY 1, 2026

ORPHEUM THEATRE

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

MJ

MARCH 24–APRIL 5, 2026

ORPHEUM THEATRE

Back by overwhelming demand, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical MJ is making a victorious return to San Francisco. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond Michael Jackson's singular moves and Signature Sound, offering a rare glimpse at the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Don't miss your chance to experience the show that's electrifying sold-out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America, London's West End, Hamburg, Germany and Sydney, Australia once again at the Orpheum Theatre in March 2026.

