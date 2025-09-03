Marquee Theater Journalists Association Will Resume Annual Theater Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Marquee Theater Journalists Association, a North Bay-based critics group originally formed in 2015 but dormant since the pandemic, has announced their "rebooting" and the resumption of their annual theater awards program.

The following message was emailed on September 1 to the leaders of the North Bay theatre community from MTJA member Harry Duke:

"Back in 2015, a group of local theater journalists came together and formed the Marquee Theater Journalists Association with the intent of developing a critically-based awards program to acknowledge outstanding work done by the local theater community.

For five years, the community gathered at various local watering holes and celebrated the best in Sonoma County theatre with the MTJA Awards. Then came the pandemic.

In the years since then, some members of the Association moved away or moved on from reviewing theater so the Association went dormant.

Over the last year or so, I have been asked by several members of the community if the MTJA would resume operations.

I reached out to theater journalists who'd attended a significant amount of North Bay theater in the past year to see if there was interest in "rebooting" the group and the Awards. All expressed interest in doing so.

I am happy to report that the MTJA Awards will resume this year but with a few changes.

Now working in conjunction with the North Bay Bohemian, the MTJA Awards will now be titled the MTJA Norbay Theater Awards. Productions in both Sonoma and Napa counties will qualify for the "Norbays". There will be 15 categories of Awards and up to seven nominees for each category. Outstanding technical craft, performance, and production will be recognized. Performance awards will continue to be non-gender specific. An "Outstanding Collegiate Production" category has been added.

Theaters need do nothing to be considered for the awards other than to continue to invite members to attend your productions.

Nominations for the 2024/2025 season MTJA Norbay Theater Awards will be released later this week. Recipients of this year's Awards will be announced at a gathering to be held at The California in Santa Rosa on Sunday, September 28, 2025 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The California is centrally located, has ample nearby parking, a full no-host bar, and food options. Admission is free to all."