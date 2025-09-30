Mark L. Walberg to Host WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! in San Francisco

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Veteran game show host and TV personality Mark L. Walberg will serve as host when Wheel of Fortune LIVE! visits BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Wednesday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available now.

Walberg is a veteran of Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, having hosted more than 100 performances during the last three years of the tour. He is best known as the host of Temptation Island on Netflix – for which he was just named “Reality Host with the Most” in the Netflix Summer Event awards. He was also the longtime host of PBS’s Antique Roadshow, helped launch Lifetime’s Shop ‘til you Drop, headlined The Mark Walberg Show, and has numerous other TV and film credits. Walberg kicked off this year’s tour with an extended run on the Vegas Strip.

At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, audience members will be randomly selected to come up on stage to spin the famous Wheel and show their skill by calling consonants, buying vowels and solving puzzles for an opportunity to win fantastic prizes, including vacations to destinations like Paris and Hawaii, or cash prizes up to $10,000.



New this year, Wheel of Fortune LIVE! attendees will have the opportunity to get a head start in the audition process. Exclusive applications will be available to submit on site that will put applicants directly into the producers’ audition queue. If successful, they will appear alongside Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White on the televised version of the game show.



The Wheel of Fortune LIVE! tour will travel to more than 60 cities across North America for more than 80 total performances, thanks to the strategic efforts of United Talent Agency (UTA.) UTA assembled a powerhouse lineup of several dozen top-tier regional promoters to bring the iconic game show experience to fans nationwide.

The most up-to-date tour schedule and ticket information can be found at WheelOfFortuneLIVE.com.

Currently in its 42nd season in syndication, Wheel of Fortune continues to be one of the most successful shows in history. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Executive Produced by Bellamie Blackstone.



SPONSORED BY A.C.T.