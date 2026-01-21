Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF To Celebrate 30th Anniversary With ALICE IN WONDERLAND

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF will celebrate its 30th anniversary season with the return of its spring dance theater production, Mark Foehringer’s ALICE IN WONDERLAND, with performances scheduled for March 28 and March 29 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. at the Cowell Theater.

Choreographed by Mark Foehringer, the 50-minute dance theater work is based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The production is designed as a danced storytelling experience for young audiences and families.

“I am excited to bring back Mark Foehringer’s Alice in Wonderland for the first time in six years and celebrate the Company’s 30th anniversary,” said Foehringer, Artistic Director of MFDP|SF. “Mark Foehringer Dance Project|SF has touched so many lives and introduced live performance to young people all over the Bay Area. The Company’s endurance is a testament to the importance of human connection through shared experiences.”

The production draws on Foehringer’s background in contemporary dance and ballet. The staging will feature characters from Alice in Wonderland presented in costume on a colorful set, accompanied by a musical score by Camille Saint-Saëns. Performances will be supported by a live 11-piece chamber orchestra conducted by Keisuke Nakagoshi, with musicians affiliated with the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and Opera Parallèle.

Mark Foehringer’s Alice in Wonderland will be presented March 28 and March 29 at the Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, located in San Francisco.

Tickets on sale now: $23.50-$65.50. Call 628-400-1348 or email: boxoffice@fortmason.org

For more information about Mark Foehringer's Alice in Wonderland, visit: https://mfdpsf.org/alice/ or https://fortmason.org/events/