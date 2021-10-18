Marin Theatre Company To Present The World Premiere Of GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Marin Theatre Company rings in the holiday season with the world premiere of Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley. Penned by MTC Mellon National Playwright in Residence Lauren M. Gunderson and former Director of New Play Development Margot Melcon, the final installment of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy follows Mr. Darcy's younger sister, Georgiana-an accomplished pianist-and the youngest Bennet sister, Kitty.

Georgiana, shy but creative, is living under the scrutiny of her commanding older brother; Kitty, now free of the influence of her gregarious sister Lydia, is Georgiana's joyful, practical best friend. It is Christmastime at Pemberley and the pair impatiently await the imminent arrival of Henry Grey, Georgiana's equally shy secret correspondent. When the gentleman enters a family holiday in full force and is met by the unwelcoming presence of Mr. Darcy, Georgiana fears her chance at love will be lost forever. The future is never certain, however, and love has a way of arriving exactly when it is meant to. The world premiere of Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley is a co-commission by Marin Theatre Company in partnership with the Jungle Theater in Minneapolis and Northlight Theatre in Chicago.



The Christmas at Pemberley trilogy is a continuation of Jane Austen's popular novel, Pride and Prejudice. The trilogy started with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, which was produced at Marin Theatre Company in 2016 and has since become one of the most produced plays in America according to American Theatre magazine. The production won the "Best New Play" award at The Joseph Jefferson Awards in Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards. The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is the second production in the trilogy and was produced at Marin Theatre Company in 2018.



Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley will perform at Marin Theatre Company (397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley) November 18-December 19, 2021. Press night will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. Single tickets ($25-$60) can be purchased online at marintheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"Everyone at Marin Theatre Company is thrilled to be welcoming our community back into the theatre with the delightful world premiere of Georgiana and Kitty, the final installment in Lauren and Margot's Christmas at Pemberley Trilogy," said Marin Theatre Company Artistic Director Jasson Minadakis. "Our journey with these fabulous plays began in 2016 with Miss Bennet and continued in 2018 with The Wickhams. It is a true honor to ring in the 2021 holiday season with more Bennet family hope and joy and to celebrate together after a very long 20 months without live theatre."



Under the direction of Meredith McDonough, who directed the first play in the trilogy, the cast of Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley includes Lauren Spencer as Georgiana Darcy, Emilie Whelan as Kitty Bennet, Laura Odeh as Elizabeth Darcy, Madeline Rouverol as Lydia Wickham and Sarah Darcy, Alicia M. P. Nelson as Mary Bennet and Margaret O'Brien, Aidaa Peerzada as Jane Bingley and Emily Grey, Zahan F. Mehta as Henry Grey, Adam Magill as Thomas O'Brien, and Daniel Duque-Estrada as Fitzwilliam Darcy.



The creative team for Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley includes Jenny Giering (Composer), Nina Ball (Set Designer), Fumiko Bielefeldt (Costume Designer), Wen-Ling Liao (Lighting Designer), Madeleine Oldham (Sound Designer), and Lisa Anne Porter (Dialect Coach).