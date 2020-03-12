Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Suspends Performances Through March 31 Due to COVID-19

In accordance with the latest recommendations from Sonoma County officials and Governor Newsom to cancel or postpone large-scale events, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts has suspended all performances at the 1600-seat Ruth Finley Person Theater through March 31, 2020. LBC will be working diligently to reschedule these performances.



As soon as the status of each previously scheduled event is known, all ticket holders will be contacted regarding next steps. Current tickets will be honored on rescheduled dates. For cancelled events, ticket holders will be instructed on how to obtain a refund or convert their tickets to a tax-deductible donation.



The health of LBC's patrons, students, artists, volunteers and employees is paramount. Additional updates will be sent via email, through social media channels, and online at: lutherburbankcenter.org/healthandsafetyupdate/.



Patrons are encouraged to contact LBC's Patron Services staff should they have any questions at 707.546.3600 (Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You