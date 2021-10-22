Lizz Roman & Dancers and Project Commotion Present Online Benefit YOU ARE HERE Next Month

On Saturday November 6th, LIZZ ROMAN & DANCERS and filmmaker Pete Litwinowicz will present an evening of dance films including excerpts from their latest project "YOU ARE HERE" a site-specific journey through the Project Commotions building located at 2095 Harrison St in San Francisco.

This online fundraiser is commissioned by Project Commotion, a nonprofit community space where children, families and educators are invited to grow together through movement, sensory experiences and play. Lizz Roman remarks "The dances I make are emotional explorations of human interactions set in buildings." Roman and her dancers Chris Black, Clarissa Ko, Jamie Nakama and Daniel Rojas will be joined by collaborators, filmmaker Pete Litwinowicz and musician/composer Jerome Lindner. Project Commotion's community of children, families, teachers, staff and board will also be featured to let you in on what the commotion is all about.

For more information go to lizzroman.com or projectcommotion.org

Tix link https://you_are_here.eventbrite.com/

LIZZ ROMAN, Artistic Director of LIZZ ROMAN & DANCERS has been a dancer and choreographer in San Francisco since 1984. "The dance is the sum of the journey we take through a site," states Roman. In the words of LeCorbusier " to create architecture is to put in order. Put what in order? Function and objects." "I seek guidance from each building I collaborate with," continues Roman, "I create a visual story of our physical journey through each building that is driven mainly by the architecture of the space."

Roman and her company have been making dances in San Francisco and the Bay Area since 1995. They are best known for their trademark expansive dances that spring, roll and fly through buildings. The work has been described by critics as "eloquent, breathtaking, provocative and captivating." The company has developed innovative site specific techniques to work in unique and commonplace locations with a variety of multi-media collaborators and scenic elements. Roman's project's "SUNSET DANCES" (2017) and "DEEPER" Architectural Meditation at CounterPULSE (2012) received Isadora Duncan awards for Outstanding Achievement in Choreography and nominations for Outstanding Achievement in Performance-Company for "SUNSET DANCES" (2017) and CELLGROUND (2005).

Roman has been commissioned to make sites dances by The Alameda Island/Animate Dance Festival, TROLLEY DANCES SF, Mark Foeringer Dance Project/YCF, The SF Butoh Festival and The Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. Roman has also created site dances in her SF home, CIVICORPS Warehouse in West Oakland, The Electricians Local in SF, Theater Artaud (Z SPACE), ODC Theater and Commons Rooftop, Dance Mission Theater, The Jewish Community Center of Palo Alto, DanzHaus, and CounterPULSE in SF. Roman currently teaches modern dance technique in SF at ODC Dance Commons where she is also a choreographic mentor for their emerging artists program PILOT. Other teaching credits include SF Dance Center, and the University of California Berkeley. Roman is also a certified Pilates instructor.