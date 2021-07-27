Live Theater Returns to the Marsh Berkeley with Don Reed's GOING OUT

The Marsh Berkeley returns to live theater with fan favorite Don Reed and his newest solo work, Going Out.

While waiting in line to receive his second COVID-19 vaccination shot, Reed reflects on the radical new permutations of "going out" - before, during, and after the pandemic. In this high energy piece, the acclaimed performer/playwright relates to the collective excitement and apprehension of being back out in the world, recounts comedic combative moments in Walgreens at the height of the pandemic, flashbacks to his life-long affair with the fine art of "clubbing," and ponders the heartfelt question "what now?"

Says The Marsh Founder/Artistic Director Stephanie Weisman, "We take great delight in being able to once again present live in-person performances. I'm thrilled that our first live on-stage show will be a new work by the amazing Don Reed - I can't think of a better person to help us all see the lighter side of what the 'new normal' is looking like in comparison to what it was. For more than a year we have presented hundreds of virtual works to audiences around the world, which has been deeply gratifying, and we will continue to offer exceptional new works to audiences near and far, live, and digital. I cannot overstate our appreciation for the unwavering support we have received from our local community, as well as the thousands of new audience members who discovered The Marsh through our digital platform, MarshStream."

Going Out will be presented live on stage, August 21-September 19, 2021 (press opening: September 11), with performances at 8:00pm Saturdays and 7:00pm Sundays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley. For tickets ($20-35 sliding scale, $50-$100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org or call (415) 282-3055 (Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm).

To ensure a safe theater space for all, The Marsh will require all patrons to be fully vaccinated; all audience members will be asked to show proof of vaccination during check-in. The Marsh also recommends that patrons wear a face covering mouth and nose while inside the building at all times. Tickets to live productions must be pre-purchased through TheMarsh.org website before arriving at theatre; no tickets will be sold at the door.

Don Reed (Playwright/Performer/Director) was a 2018 nominee for the Theatre Bay Area (TBA) Outstanding Solo Production, as well as the 2016 TBA winner and the 2017 TBA nominee for the same award. He is also a San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nominee and NAACP triple nominee for Best Actor and Best Playwright. Reed can be seen in the Amazon Prime series Bartlett, where Reed plays the boss in a struggling ad agency alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton creator and star) as well as the movie Unleashed starring Kate Micucci (The LEGO Batman Movie), Justin Chatwin (Doctor Who), and Steve Howey (Shameless). Reed has performed, written, and directed for film, television, and theater. As a producer, Don has co-produced noted director/writer Robert Townsend's (Hollywood Shuffle, The 5 Heartbeats, Eddie Murphy's Raw, The Last OG) one-man show Living the Shuffle for The Marsh. Reed was the opening act/warm-up comedian for The Tonight Show with Jay Leno for more than 1,000 episodes and the warm-up comedian for Snoop Dogg's game show The Joker's Wild. His voice can be heard on Spiderman, Johnny Quest, Captain Planet, The Voice, Law & Order, SNL, and as the voice of the cat on 2 Broke Girls. He has created promos for The Voice, The Golden Globes, The Academy Awards, MLB, Chappelle's Show, Tyler Perry Films, and the Olympics. Additionally, he has written, directed, produced, and starred in the HBO shorts: Lucky: The Irish Pimp and Pookie Watson: Hood Detective. Reed has written and starred in work for Oprah Winfrey's OWN. Charitable work includes MISSEY, providing supportive services to youth who are victimized by or vulnerable to commercial sexual exploitation, and Elevate Oakland, keeping music and the arts alive in Oakland Public Schools.