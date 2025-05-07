LOL PODCAST is Coming to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

The performance will take place on September 20 at 3:30 p.m.
The viral comedy sensations behind The LOL Podcast Show are bringing their unstoppable, laugh-out-loud live experience to BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre on Saturday, September 20 at 3:30 p.m.! Experience the show like never before with interactive games, hilarious moments, and topics you will only hear in person.
Join fan favorites Cash & Kate, Maverick & Kenzie, and the always hilarious Harper Zilmer as they take the stage for a no-holds-barred night of comedy, confessions, and behind-the-scenes podcast chaos.
With over 2.2 million YouTube subscribers and more than a billion views, this group has revolutionized digital comedy—and now, they’re taking it live.
Videos