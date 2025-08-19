LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES and More Joins Berkeley Rep Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkeley Repertory Theatre has unveiled three special events that will highlight its 2025/26 season. These distinctive offerings feature a hilarious and heartfelt solo show, a dazzling reimagining of a holiday classic, and a beloved literary icon unveiling new work.



LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES

September 17–25, 2025

Roda Theatre

Direct from an acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe comes Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, a one-woman comedy show from the mind of Tony Award-winner Laura Benanti. Known for her dazzling Broadway performances and razor-sharp wit, Benanti takes the stage to share her hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes brutally honest takes on getting older, people-pleasing, and the absurdity of it all. Blending side-splitting storytelling with original songs, New York Times Critic's Pick Nobody Cares is a love letter to recovering ingénues, mothers, and anybody working on themselves. Tickets go on sale to subscribers on Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 10am PT. Single tickets are available beginning Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 10am PT.



CHARLES DICKENS' A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY TOLD BY JEFFERSON MAYS

A Thrilling Solo Rendition of the Holiday Classic

December 16–21, 2025

Roda Theatre

Berkeley Rep will present a limited engagement of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story Told by Jefferson Mays by Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons, and Michael Arden. In a thrilling solo rendition of the holiday classic, the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to new life as Tony Award-winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) plays over 50 roles in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed. In this new version of his acclaimed one-man show, Mays showcases Dickens' text with his virtuosic performance. Tickets go on sale to subscribers on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10am PT. Single tickets are available beginning Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 10am PT.



AN EVENING WITH DAVID SEDARIS

January 3–11, 2026

Roda Theatre

Beloved humorist and best-selling author David Sedaris returns to Berkeley Rep for a special weeklong engagement featuring brand-new material ahead of the release of his next essay collection, coming Spring 2026. Known for his razor-sharp wit and keen observations on everyday absurdities, Sedaris invites audiences into the creative process with a series of intimate readings — each night offering a unique mix of new material. Come experience a behind-the-scenes look at a master storyteller shaping his next work. Each performance will include a special Q&A session with Sedaris, as well as a book signing taking place in the lobby both before and after the show. Tickets go on sale to subscribers on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at 10am PT. Single tickets are available beginning Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 10am PT.

