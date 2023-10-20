Kali Uchis Unveils 'Te Mata' From 'Orquídeas' Album

“Te Mata” is taken from her fourth LP and second Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, set for release January 12, 2024.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis unveils a new track, “Te Mata,” today alongside a Bethany Vargas-directed video.

“Te Mata” is taken from her fourth LP and second Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, set for release January 12, 2024—pre-order/pre-save it here.

Orquídeas features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music including Karol G, Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro as well as this summer's global hit “Muñekita” featuring Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and JT from City Girls.

“The orchid is the national flower of Colombia, and we have more species of orchid than anywhere on earth,” Uchis says. “I always felt distinctly intrigued and magnetized by the flower. This album is inspired by the timeless, eerie, mystic, striking, graceful and sensual allure of the orchid. With this vast scope of fresh energy, I wish to redefine the way we look at Latinas in music.”

Uchis embarked on a completely sold-out, two-part headlining Red Moon In Venus Tour that wrapped earlier this month— which included stops at several iconic venues including a handful of arenas— performed on the mainstage at Coachella in April as well as Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina and Brazil and Estéreo Picnic in Colombia.

She will officially finish this run of tour dates with a performance at Tyler, The Creator's annual music festival Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Uchis' latest album, Red Moon In Venus, was released in March to widespread critical acclaim and became her first Top 10 charting album after debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200.

The album has been featured on Best Of 2023 lists from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, The Washington Post, Complex, Variety, Billboard and more.

Raised between Virginia and Colombia, Kali Uchis is a global superstar who has released several of the most lauded albums of the past decade: the 2015 mixtape Por Vida, her massively acclaimed 2018 debut album Isolation, 2020's Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞, and this year's Red Moon In Venus.

Uchis is a Grammy, Billboard Latin Music, Billboard Music, American Music, Premios Nuestra Tierra and Univision Premios Juventud award winner and Variety Hitmakers honoree. Her 2021 smash hit “telepatía” has been streamed more than 2 billion times to date and is the Billboard Hot 100's longest running Spanish song by a solo act this decade with a 23-week streak.

Uchis has collaborated and shared stages with SZA, Lana Del Rey, Gorillaz, Jorja Smith, Snoop Dogg, Kaytranada and more and has toured the world over, with much-lauded sets headlining Tropicalia, Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza and many others.

Photo credit: COUGHS



