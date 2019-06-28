Just Theater Presents CRY IT OUT

Just Theater, in association with Custom Made Theatre, presents the Bay Area Premiere of Molly Smith Metzler's CRY IT OUT. A winner of the ACTA/Steinberg Citation and the hit of the 2017 Humana Festival, Cry It Out is a hilarious, provocative, honest look at parenthood, class and the impossibility of "having it all." Set in a part of Long Island where class lines and property lines bump up against each other, Cry It Out is the story of Jesse, a Manhattan lawyer trapped in the suburbs with her newborn, and her next-door neighbor Lina, a working class Long-Islander and college drop out. With nothing in common but baby bjorns, sleep deprivation, and nose fridas, they form a quick bond that reaches as far as their baby monitors will stretch. Cry It Out is directed by Molly Aaronson-Gelb, who directed Just Theater's hit productions of A Maze and We Are Proud to Present...

It's an appropriate play for Just Theater as the Artistic Directors of the company are now parents of a young child, resulting in the company producing fewer shows in recent years than it once did. Co-Artistic Director Molly Aaronson-Gelb said, "In addition to being a brilliant piece of writing, it's also a deeply personal play. The schedule of theater-making isn't always conducive to the demands of being a parent, and all of us who are parents and theater-makers struggle in some way to strike the balance that feels right. It's an issue that the field is just now beginning to address."

Artistic Director Jonathan Spector said, "I've been a huge fan of Molly Smith-Metzler's writing for a long time, particularly the way she tackles class issues in a nuanced and complicated way. I'm thrilled we're able to bring this play to Bay Area audiences for the first time."

The cast comprises some of the Bay Area's leading actors including Martha Brigham, Justin DuPuis Lauren English and Lauren Spencer.

For more information, visit: www.justtheater.org





