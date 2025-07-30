Jonathan Spector’s EUREKA DAY to Launch Marin Theatre 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Marin Theatre will kick off its 2025/26 season with Jonathan Spector’s play Eureka Day presented in partnership with Aurora Theatre Company in a new production that reunites almost all of its original cast and creative team. Winner of a 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for its run on Broadway, this hilarious comedy satirizes “wokeness,” political correctness, and good intentions. Presciently written pre-pandemic, the play follows chaos erupting at a privileged Berkeley, California school when a mumps outbreak escalates the vaccine debate to a fever pitch amongst its progressive parents.

Directed by Aurora Theatre Company Artistic Director Josh Costello, Eureka Day will be performed August 28 – September 21, 2025 at Marin Theatre.



Eureka Day was commissioned by Aurora Theatre Company and made its World Premiere at there in 2018. It won the Bay Area’s prestigious 2019 Will Glickman Award for Best New Play as well as awards from Theatre Bay Area and San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC).



The Marin Theatre production in partnership with Aurora Theatre Company reunites many of the cast and creatives from the World Premiere.



Charisse Loriaux reprises the role of Meiko. Making her Marin Theatre debut with this production, she has performed with Aurora Theatre Company, San Francisco Playhouse, Magic Theatre, Shotgun Players, Crowded Fire Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Marin Shakespeare Company, and Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, among others.



Seen in Dunsinane and Lovers and Executioners, Lisa Anne Porter returns to Marin Theatre, reprising the role of Suzanne. Porter has appeared onstage at American Conservatory Theater, California Shakespeare Theater, Aurora Theatre Company, Magic Theatre, Center Repertory Company, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, San Francisco Playhouse, BRAVA Theatre Center, Shakespeare & Company, Syracuse Stage, Sacramento Theatre Company, GeVa Theatre Company, and Boston Theatre Works.



Seen as Frances Trebell in last season’s Waste, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong returns to Marin Theatre as Carina. She has performed with American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Marin Shakespeare, Aurora Theatre Company, California Shakespeare Theater, TheatreSquared, Shotgun Players, and others.



Howard Swain returns to Marin Theatre as Don. Swain’s Marin Theatre credits include The Seagull, Killer Joe, and Pal Joey, among others. He has appeared onstage at American Conservatory Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, San Francisco Playhouse, Jewel Theatre Company, Aurora Theatre Company, Center Repertory Company, San Jose Repertory Theatre, TheatreFIRST, California Shakespeare Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and Marin Shakespeare Festival. He performed in the national tours of Picasso at the Lapin Agile and Love, Janis. Swain’s television roles include “Nash Bridges” and “Hill St. Blues,” and films including Cherry 2000, Miracle Mile, Teknolust, and Night of the Scarecrow.



Teddy Spencer reprises the role of Eli. Spencer has acted at American Conservatory Theater, Center Repertory Company, Aurora Theatre Company, Dallas Theatre Center, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Capital Stage Company, and Marin Shakespeare Company, among others. He’s been seen onscreen in Comedy Central’s “Workaholics.” He is a Company Member with Reduced Shakespeare Company, Arabian Shakespeare Festival, and SF PlayGround.



Kelsey Sloan debuts at Marin Theatre as Winter. Sloan has been seen onstage at Marin Musical Theater Company, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, and Spreckels Theatre Company.

Eureka Day features assistant direction by Molly Aaronson-Gel, scenic design by Richard Olmstead, costume design by Maggie Whittaker, lighting design Jeff Rowlings, sound design by Ray Archie, and video content by Teddy Hulsker. Nick Carvalho is the stage manager with Mona Jean Ortiz as Assistant Stage Manager