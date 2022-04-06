Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jon Nakamatsu Performs Beethoven's 'Emperor Piano Concerto' in May

Performances are May 7 and 8, 2022.

Apr. 6, 2022  
Symphony San Jose presents Beethoven's Emperor Piano Concerto at The California Theater, 345 South First Street in downtown San Jose, 95113.

Symphony San Jose welcomes Jon Nakamatsu back to the beautiful California Theater to perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No 5. Often considered the "most important piano concerto ever written" the Emperor is filled with innovation, looking forward to 19th century pianos not yet conceived. It was to be Beethoven's last.

The program opens in a mood of enchantment, with Ravel's elegance, delicacy, shimmering colors and expressive melodies on full display with his Mother Goose Suite and Pavane Pur Une Infante Défunte (Pavane for a Dead Princess). The mood shifts dramatically with Stravinsky's brief, brilliant Symphony. Written just after WWII, it has the intensity of a newsreel.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

BOX OFFICE: 408.286.2600 or www.symphonysanjose.org



