Jesse J. Sanchez's SUEÑOS: OUR AMERICAN MUSICAL Receives Workshop Production In California

Las Positas College will soon present the workshop production of Sueños: Our American Musical, an original work by award-winning composer-lyricist Jesse J. Sanchez. This production, opening on March 21, 2025, at the Mertes Center for the Arts, marks the first theatrical presentation of this deeply personal and culturally significant piece. Sueños is a Chicano musical that strengthens its place as an essential contribution to diverse voices in American musical theater.

The poignant narrative of Sueños delves into the generational complexities of Mexican-American and Chicano culture, set against the vibrant backdrop of the Watsonville, California in the late 1990s. The story follows Ali Viramontes, a talented young classical composer who dreams of attending Juilliard, a goal met with resistance from his father, Alex, who wants Ali to pursue a more stable future in law. The musical explores themes of family, sacrifice, identity, and the pursuit of one's true calling in the face of societal expectations.

Jesse J. Sanchez, the recipient of numerous prestigious accolades-including the 2024 James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation Spark Artist Award and two Frank Young Grants-is recognized for his powerful contributions to contemporary musical theater. Jesse is an alumnus of programs and festivals such as Musical Theatre West New Works Festival, The Orchard Project, The Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, Austin Latinx New Play Festival, Prospect Theatre's Musical Theatre Lab, OSF BLACK SWAN Lab, and New York Theatre Barn's Core Programs, including the Barn On Fire Festival of New Musicals (mentored by Jerry Mitchell).

The workshop creative team behind Sueños: Our American Musical includes:

• Book, Music & Lyrics by Jesse J. Sanchez

• Orchestrations and Additional Music by Jeff Chambers

• Additional Orchestrations by Jesse J. Sanchez

Directed by Karina Guttiérrez

Choreographed by Erin Solorio

Music Direction by Jessica Igarashi

Choreography Consulting by Marissa Herrera

Scenic Design by Carlos-Antonio Aceves

Costume Design by Adriana Gutierrez

Lighting Design by Mike Rinaldi

Sound Design by Karl Haller

This production is the result of a unique collaboration between Las Positas College and The Actors Conservatory, offering students, community members, and theatergoers an opportunity to experience a musical in development that speaks directly to the complexities of cultural identity, family dynamics, and the struggle to define one's own path.

Ticket Information:

• General Admission: $15.00 - $25.00 per person

• Opening Night Reception: $45.00 (includes performance, food, beverages, and an exclusive meet-and-greet with the cast and creative team)

Tickets are available at lpc.ludus.com.

About Las Positas College:

Las Positas College is a Hispanic-Serving Institution dedicated to providing high-quality education while fostering community engagement. The Theatre Arts Department offers innovative productions that reflect the diverse voices and experiences of its community.

About The Actors Conservatory at Las Positas College:

The Actors Conservatory at Las Positas College trains and inspires the next generation of performing artists. The program focuses on preparing students for careers in the performing arts while advocating for theater as a culturally relevant art form and a vital professional skill.

