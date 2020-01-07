Jenn Colella Will Make Her Feinstein's at the Nikko Debut in February

Following nearly five years starring in Broadway's Tony Award­-winning smash-hit musical, Come From Away, in a performance that garnered her Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a Tony Award nomination, Jenn Colella will make her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut on Friday, February 28 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, February 29 (8 p.m.). In this intimate evening, Jenn will share songs and stories from her journey as a stand-up comedian to the lead singer of a rock band and, ultimately, her career on Broadway and Off-Broadway, weaving a tapestry of musical theatre, pop and rock n' roll. Tickets range in price from $45-$65 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Jenn Colella originated the roles of 'Captain Beverley Bass' in Come From Away. Aside from Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Colella received Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan, (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center).



TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in "Uncertainty." Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.





