JURASSIQ PARQ Musical Parody to be Presented at OasisArts

The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for JURASSIQ PARQ—a musical drag parody of the groundbreaking 90s dinosaur disaster movie that shaped a generation—hatching at OASIS for a limited four-week engagement beginning Thursday, July 10 and running through Saturday, August 2, 2025. Snag your tickets now at www.sfoasis.com before they go extinct! Want the wildest ride? Grab a seat in the VIP Splash Zone—rain ponchos included!

Join Dr. Laura Dern, Jeff Ian Malcolm Goldblum, and the rest of the gang as they venture to a mysterious island where dinosaurs are alive… and singing chart-topping hits of the 90s, 2000s and today. Featuring outrageous drag, fierce dance, over-the-top puppets, dino divas, and soaring pop vocals, JURASSIQ PARQ is immersive campy sci-fi nostalgia like it’s never been seen before.



Will there be Raptors? Yes. Will they do Britney? Yes. How the heck are they gonna do the T-Rex? You’ll see. Audiences are encouraged to dress up and sing along.

“The dinosaurs running our government aren’t funny, but thank God the ones in Jurassiq Parq are,” said Drollinger. “This show is a hilarious, high-heeled adventure packed with all your favorite guilty pleasure bangers—exactly the kind of campy chaos we need right now! You’ve heard of Dances with Wolves? Well, this is Singing with Dinosaurs.”



Written by Michael Phillis (Baloney, Sqream, The Nanny, Buffy) and directed by Jason Hoover (Rocky Horror Show, Sqream), the creative team for JURASSIQ PARQ includes Rory Davis (Choreography), Steve Bolinger (Music), Jerry Girad (Sound Design), Kypper Snacks (Costumes), Dave Haaz-Baroque (Puppets), Evian (Sets and Props), Maxx Kurzinski (Lighting), Taylor Oliva (Stage Manager), D’Arcy Drollinger (Executive Producer), and OasisArts and Michael Phillis (Producers).



The cast of JURASSIQ PARQ includes (in alphabetical order): Barbie Bloodgloss (Lexx), Cal Cadian (Samuel L. Jackson / T-Rex Voice), Leslie Chocano (Dr. BD Wong / Spitter), Evian (Muldoon / Fegosaurus), Edie Eve (Mizz DNA / Cow), Marshall Forte (Dr. Jeff Goldblum), Madeline Lambie (Raptor Red), Helena Levin (Ensemble), Kitty Litter (Timy), Vanilla Meringue (Colonel Sanders Hammond), Elenor Irene Paul (Dr. Laura Dern), May Ramos (Raptor Blue), Snaxx (Wayne Nerdy / Triceratops), and Ryan Patrick Welsh (Raptor Gold).

