JURASSIQ PARQ A MUSIQAL PARODY Extends at OASIS

JURASSIQ PARQâ€”the musical drag parody of the groundbreaking 90s dinosaur disaster movie that shaped a generationâ€”taking place at OASIS, has been extended!Â

Â

Join Dr. Laura Dern, Jeff Ian Malcolm Goldblum, and the rest of the gang as they venture to a mysterious island where dinosaurs are aliveâ€¦ and singing chart-topping hits of the 90s, 2000s and today. Featuring outrageous drag, fierce dance, over-the-top puppets, dino divas, and soaring pop vocals, JURASSIQ PARQ is immersive campy sci-fi nostalgia like itâ€™s never been seen before.

Â

Written and directed by Michael Phillis (Baloney, Sqream, The Nanny, Buffy), the creative team for JURASSIQ PARQ includes Rory Davis (Choreography), Steve Bolinger (Music), Jerry Girad (Sound Design), Kypper Snacks (Costumes), Dave Haaz-Baroque (Puppets), Evian (Sets and Props), Maxx Kurzinski (Lighting), Taylor Oliva (Stage Manager), Dâ€™Arcy Drollinger (Executive Producer), and OasisArts and Michael Phillis (Producers).

Â

The cast of JURASSIQ PARQ includes (in alphabetical order): Trixie Aballa (Dr. BD Wong / Spitter), Barbie Bloodgloss (Lexx), Cal Cadian (Samuel L. Jackson / T-Rex Voice), Evian (Muldoon / Fegosaurus), Edie Eve (Mizz DNA / Cow), Marshall Forte (Dr. Jeff Goldblum), Madeline Lambie (Raptor Red), Helena Levin (Ensemble), Kitty Litter (Timy), Vanilla Meringue (Colonel Sanders Hammond), Elenor Irene Paul (Dr. Laura Dern), May Simon Ramos (Raptor Blue), Snaxx (Wayne Nerdy / Triceratops), and Ryan Patrick Welsh (Raptor Gold).