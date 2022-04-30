Italian/Persian pianist Alessandro Deljavan to Come to The Bay Area Steinway Society

Steinway Society of The Bay Area is set to present Alessandro Deljavan in performances of Haydn and Chopin on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Montgomery Theater, 271 South Market Street, San Jose, CA 95113. Purchasers may choose to watch the event Live or LiveStreamed. Ticket Prices range from $42 to $65 for live performance. Streaming Tickets are $40 per household. Link is live for 48 hours from the time of the live concert.

Purchase Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

Email: office@steinwaysociety.com

ARTIST BIO

"...first and foremost, a lyrical player. For him, the phrase is paramount."

-Gramophone

Born to an Italian mother and Persian father, Alessandro Deljavan began learning to play piano before the age of two and debuted in concert at age three. He has since performed extensively across Europe, Asia, and North and South America.

Alessandro's prize winnings include first prize in the 1996 Concours musical de France, and second prizes at the 2005 Hummel and 2010 Isangyun Competitions. He also was awarded the jury discretionary awards at the 2009 and 2013 Van Cliburn International Piano Competitions, and fifth prize at the 2005 Gina Bachauer Young Artist Competition.

Alessandro has an extensive discography of over forty albums. He recently recorded the complete Chopin waltzes, etudes, and mazurkas; the complete piano/string works of Taneyev; and the complete violin sonatas of Grieg. His most recent recording of the complete Grieg Lyric Pieces was streamed over 200,000 times in its first month on Spotify. He has also released an all-Liszt album of the complete Mephisto Waltzes and the Sonata in B Minor, as well as a recording of the Bach Goldberg Variations.

Alessandro graduated from the Conservatorio Statale di Musica Giuseppe Verdi and the Istituto Gaetano Braga. He is currently professor of piano at the U. Giordano Conservatory of Music in Foggia, Italy.

THE ARTIST'S WEBSITE: https://deljavan.com/

THE PROGRAM:

Haydn, Variations in F Minor, Hob.XVII:6

Haydn, Piano Sonata in F Major, Hob.XVI:23

Haydn, Piano Sonata in E-Flat Major, Hob. XVI/52

INTERMISSION

Chopin, Four Scherzos

1. Scherzo No. 1 in B Minor, Op. 20

2. Scherzo No. 2 in B-Flat Minor, Op. 31

3. Scherzo No. 3 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 39

4. Scherzo No. 4 in E Major, Op. 54

See Alessandro Deljavan's Program Notes here: https://steinwaysociety.com/concerts/2021-2022-program-notes/#deljavan22-program-notes

ABOUT US: Steinway Society - The Bay Area is a non-profit organization based in Silicon Valley which presents and promotes excellence in classical piano music. Now in its 25th season, this dedicated group of musicians, pianists, teachers and arts lovers presents a series of classical piano concerts featuring international award-winning pianists, as well as a community outreach and in-school program.