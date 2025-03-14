Irish Comedian Jarlath Regan is Coming to San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jarlath Regan is finally here in America with In Bits, a totally new barnstorming standup show like nothing you’ve ever seen before. In a world of relentlessly bleak news and constant negativity, take a break and make space for laughter and watch “a master at work”(Patrick Kielty) in Regan’s only San Francisco Bay Area appearance on Tuesday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at San Francisco’s Palace of Fine Arts Theatre.



This brand-new standup show from the man behind some of the most hilarious viral standup comedy clips is finally here. After selling out every single seat on his Yer Man tour in 2024, Jarlath is on the road again and travelling around the world with a completely fresh, never-before-seen standup comedy show guaranteed to have you “In Bits”.



Jarlath Regan

is an Irish comedian, writer, illustrator creator, and host of the Irishman Abroad podcast. Since the age of 24 he has made his living performing standup across Ireland, the UK, and the rest of the world including the Edinburgh, Montreal, Chicago, Melbourne, New Zealand and Dubai Comedy Festivals. In 2013 he moved to London to perform standup. Six months later he created the award-winning Irishman Abroad podcast series. The collection of in-depth, long-form interviews with well-known Irish emigrants and people of Irish heritage has earned rave reviews from The Guardian, Telegraph, and Irish Times, and has featured Hozier, Sharon Horgan, Brian O’Driscoll, Chris O’Dowd, Sir Terry Wogan, Glen Hansard, Aidan Gillen, Sonia O’Sullivan, Boy George, Dylan Moran, Lisa Hannigan, Graham Linehan, and many, many more. It is listened to by more than one million people worldwide. Jarlath has staged live episodes of the podcast at the Dublin Film Festival, Dublin Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe, Cork International Film Festival, Body & Soul Festival, and London Irish Comedy Festival, as well as a residency at the Museum Of Comedy in London.



