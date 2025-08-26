INTO THE WOODS to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Playhouse will journey Into the Woods this holiday season. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s enchanting musical interweaves fairytale favorites in an exploration of what happens after “happily ever after.”

A baker and his wife embark on a perilous quest to break a witch’s curse, finding Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and a magic bean-toting Jack along the way. When wishes are granted, the characters contend with the consequences of what they thought they wanted.

Featuring Sondheim’s stunning songs “No One Is Alone,” “Children Will Listen,” “It Takes Two,” “Agony,” and “On the Steps of the Palace,” Into the Woods premiered at The Old Globe before opening on Broadway, where it won two Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Into the Woods has since been seen in the West End, adapted into a film by Disney, and enjoyed two Broadway revivals. Its most recent 2022 revival was hailed as “glorious” by The New York Times. San Francisco Playhouse co-founder/producing director Susi Damilano directs with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer.

Photo credit: Jessica Palopoli