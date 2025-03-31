INTO THE WOODS, NOISES OFF and More Set for San Francisco Playhouse 23rd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Playhouse has revealed its 23rd season, which will be presented September 2025 to September 2026. The lineup includes Broadway favorites and vibrant premieres including Into the Woods, Flex, and more!

Noises Off

By Michael Frayn

September 25 – November 8, 2025 (opening night: October 1)



Noises Off is a masterfully crafted comedy that takes audiences on a wild ride behind the scenes of a theatre company's disastrous production of a lightweight farce called Nothing On. As the eccentric cast navigates forgotten lines, misplaced props, and personal feuds, their performances become increasingly chaotic, while the audience watches the action disintegrate both onstage and behind the scenes.

Into the Woods

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

November 20, 2025 – January 17, 2026 (opening night: November 26)



James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim explore the darker side of happily ever after in the ever relevant Into the Woods. Beloved storybook characters collide as this timeless tale weaves together the stories of a childless Baker and his wife, Cinderella's quest for love, and Jack's journey to giant-slaying fame. With its rich blend of humor, heartache, and unforgettable melodies, Into the Woods reveals that even the most familiar stories hold unexpected twists and profound lessons.



M. Butterfly

By David Henry Hwang

February 5 – March 14, 2026 (opening night: February 11)



David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly is a captivating drama that reimagines Puccini's Madame Butterfly through the true story of a French diplomat's 20-year affair with a Chinese opera singer. As cultural and personal identities blur, the play challenges assumptions about love, power, and deception. With its clever twists and poignant humor, M. Butterfly offers a thought-provoking exploration of desire, illusion, and the complexities of human connection.



Flex

By Candrice Jones

March 26 – May 2, 2026 (opening night: April 1)

It’s 1998, and the high school girls on the Lady Train basketball team in Plainnole, Arkansas, are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in the rural South. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart, or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water?

Dracula

A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really

Based on the novel by Bram Stoker

By Kate Hamill

May 14 – June 27, 2026 (opening night: May 20)



When survival is at stake, it can be hard to distinguish the monster from the man. Both terrifying and riotous, Kate Hamill’s imaginative, gender-bending “feminist revenge fantasy” is unlike any Dracula that’s come before. This new work explores the nature of predators, delivering a smart, disquieting, darkly comic drama. Hamill’s signature style and postmodern wit upends this familiar tale of Victorian vampires—driving a stake through the heart of toxic masculinity.

Hairspray

Music by Marc Shaiman

Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Book by Mark O'Donnell & Thomas Meehan

July 10 - September 12, 2026 (opening night: July 17)



It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire—to dance on the popular TV teen dance program. Winning fame, Tracy uses her newfound platform to challenge racial segregation, inspiring a movement that will change the face of television forever. With its infectious rhythms, colorful characters, and uplifting story, Hairspray is a joyous celebration of standing up for what's right.



Comments