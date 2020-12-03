IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH To Make Its West Coast Premiere At San Francisco's SVN West

From the pioneers of immersive digital art experiences and veterans of the Atelier des Lumières in Paris-where they created the world-renowned Van Gogh, Starry Night exhibition that has been seen by more than two million visitors worldwide-comes Immersive Van Gogh, an all-new visually-striking achievement that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh's most incredible works of art.

Produced by Lighthouse Immersive, Immersive Van Gogh will make its West Coast premiere at San Francisco's SVN West, conveniently located at the intersection of two main thoroughfares (South Van Ness and Market St.), beginning Thursday, March 18, 2021.



Utilizing the building's unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic-feet of projections, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Featuring stunning projections that illuminate the mind of the artistic genius, the exhibition will feature a curated selection of images from van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on: active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes.



The walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions will be limited and in line with the City and County of San Francisco's capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers prominent throughout the venue, and digitally-projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to SVN West.



Tickets for Immersive Van Gogh will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 9 at 10 a.m. PST at vangoghsf.com or by phone at 844-307-4644. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options available. Tickets will be on sale for viewings March 18­-May 31, 2021.



Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.



"We couldn't think of a more perfect location to bring Immersive Van Gogh than San Francisco, one of the world's leading destinations for art and culture," said Lighthouse Immersive Co-Producer Corey Ross. "Rich in musical history, SVN West was once home to Bill Graham's legendary Fillmore West and the infamous psychedelic liquid light shows of the late-1960s that combined projections and music."



Adds Ross: "Merging state-of-the-art technology, theatrical storytelling, animation, and some of the finest works of art ever created, Immersive Van Gogh is a uniquely mesmerizing experience that seemingly transports the viewer into the artist's mind to see these timeless works as never before."



"Despite being unknown throughout his life, van Gogh's artwork has created a lasting impact through its emotional richness and simple beauty," said Massimiliano Siccardi, Immersive Van Gogh designer. "Both myself and Luca Longobardi are very excited to bring van Gogh's legacy to life in the San Francisco Bay Area in an entirely new experience."



The premiere of Immersive Van Gogh, which has already been enjoyed by more than 180,000 guests since its debut in Toronto in July 2020, has received rave reviews from critics around the world. The Toronto Sun hailed it "intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating" and the Toronto Star reflected "I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling? The answer is yes." Called "dazzling" by Lonely Planet and a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" by artnet news, the exhibition can be summed up by CTV's description: "a completely new way of encountering art." During July and August 2020, the Toronto exhibit surpassed worldwide ticket sales for any of the ticketing platform's live cultural events, according to Ticketmaster. An exhibition is also scheduled to open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago in February 2021.



For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit vangoghsf.com or call 844-307-4644.

