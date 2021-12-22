IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH San Francisco to Reintroduce Social Distancing Circles

Immersive Van Gogh, the blockbuster art installation and original experiential celebration of the work of beloved post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh, has reintroduced additional Covid safety measures in their exhibit at San Francisco's SVN West (10 South Van Ness Ave.) as the Omicron viral strain causes a global uptick in cases. The most visible of these measures are social distancing circles programmed into the projection that ensure audiences in the free-to-roam galleries maintain a safe distance from each other. Immersive Van Gogh has closely adhered to all state and local Covid guidelines in their 17 different venues across the U.S. and Canada. In San Francisco, masks and proof of full vaccination with valid ID are required for all visitors.



The reintroduction of Immersive Van Gogh's social distancing circles comes as prominent Broadway productions like"Hamilton and Mrs. Doubtfire are taking hiatuses due to backstage Covid cases, while game delays and cancellations are rising in the NHL, NBA, and NFL.



"After nearly two years of navigating this pandemic, Immersive Van Gogh has led the industry in providing a Covid-safe experience," said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh. "Even in the early days of the pandemic, we had hundreds of thousands of visitors come through our Toronto exhibit and not a single case was attributed to our venue. We have carefully crafted an experience that is 'safe to GOGH'."



More than 4 million tickets have been sold to Immersive Van Gogh since its North American premiere in July 2020, making it one of the most popular attractions in North America. The exhibit invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections. Immersive Van Gogh was designed by Creator Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music, both original and curated, by Italian multimedia Composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and melodic orchestral pieces. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.



With approximately 100 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh's brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), The Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).



Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults ($24.99 for children 16 or younger) with untimed and flexible ticket options available. Tickets are on-sale now for viewings through Sunday, March 6, 2022. For more information about Immersive Van Gogh, visit vangoghsf.com.