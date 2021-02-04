IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH Announces Call for Artists

Lighthouse Immersive, producers of the upcoming Immersive Van Gogh exhibition making its West Coast premiere at San Francisco's SVN West beginning March 18, 2021, has announced a call for artists for an opportunity to create, showcase, and sell their original artwork during the engagement of the exhibition.

Each selected artists will be provided with a dedicated work space within SVN West to actively create their craft, giving visitors a unique chance to see art come to life before their eyes. The finished products will be showcased throughout the lobby and sold in the gift shop. Artists are asked to make a three-month commitment.

"We look forward to finding San Francisco Bay Area artists of differing backgrounds and mediums-from handicrafters and speed painters to clothiers and jewelry makers," said Immersive Van Gogh co-producer Svetlana Dvoretsky. "It is our goal to create a collective art market where patrons can discover and support established and emerging artists."

Interested artists are invited to submit an application to Lighthouse Immersive General Manager Jessica Johnston ( jessica@lighthouseimmersive.com ), including the following information:

Full Name

Mailing Address

Phone number

Email address

Website address (if applicable)

Three examples of their work

A brief artist statement (no more than 200 words)

Immersive Van Gogh is an all-new visually-striking exhibition that invites audiences to step inside post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh's most incredible works of art. Created by legendary pioneers of immersive digital art experiences seen around the globe, Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. Utilizing the SVN West's unique architecture and over 500,000 cubic-feet of projections, the exhibition will feature stunning projections that illuminate van Gogh's 2,000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces, including Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889). His paintings will be presented as how the artist first saw the scenes they are based on: active life and moving landscapes turned into sharp yet sweeping brushstrokes.

Tickets for all dates through Monday, September 6, 2021 are on-sale now by visiting www.vangoghsf.com or calling 844-307-4644. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($24.99 for children 16 or younger), with VIP, timed, and flexible ticket options available.

The walk-through experience has been designed with health and safety as a priority. Admissions will be limited and in line with the City and County of San Francisco's capacity guidelines with touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers prominent throughout the venue, and digitally-projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors to ensure appropriate spacing. All guests must wear a face covering at all times during their visit to SVN West.

Immersive Van Gogh was designed by creative director and Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi, with original, mood-setting music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi, who provided a score that combines experimental electronic music with pure, ethereal and simple-seeming piano. Vittorio Guidotti is the Art Director.

The premiere of Immersive Van Gogh, which has already been enjoyed by more than 180,000 guests since its debut in Toronto in July 2020, has received rave reviews from critics around the world. The Toronto Sun hailed it "intense and emotional, cathartic and liberating" and the Toronto Star reflected "I wondered: could projections of paintings on walls and floors be thrilling? The answer is yes." Called "dazzling" by Lonely Planet and a "blockbuster digital experience that has taken the art world by storm" by artnet news, the exhibition can be summed up by CTV's description: "a completely new way of encountering art." During July and August 2020, the Toronto exhibit surpassed worldwide ticket sales for any of the ticketing platform's live cultural events, according to Ticketmaster. An exhibition is also scheduled to open at Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago in February 2021.