I KNOW DINO Podcast Marks 250th Episode

I KNOW DINO will release its 250th episode on September 11, 2019. The podcast is hosted by husband and wife team Garret Kruger and Sabrina Ricci, who launched the show in early 2015-at a time when there were no other podcasts dedicated to dinosaurs. Nearly five years later, they have over 1 million downloads worldwide, conducted interviews with over a hundred dinosaur experts, and never tire of talking about dinosaurs.

Each week, I KNOW DINO dives into the latest dinosaur related news, features a "dinosaur of the day" segment, and a fun fact. Often Garret and Sabrina get dinosaur alerts, requests, and stories from their highly engaged audience. The show's website, iknowdino.com offers a wealth of educational episode notes (including a dinosaur museum map!) which can be utilized by science fans or educators.

On the 250th episode, listeners will learn about the "Bone Wars," the infamous rivalry between two paleontologists, Othniel Charles Marsh and Edward Drinker Cope. The 1870s through the 1890s was an intense time of fossil hunting in the American West, and for years both scientists went so far as to bribe, steal, and damage bones in attempts to destroy the other's reputation.

"When we started five years ago, we had no idea how amazing the paleontology community is. We're grateful to be a part of it," states Garret.

"Garret and I believe dinosaurs are a gateway to science," Sabrina said, "and I KNOW DINO helps dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages learn about dinosaurs and the science behind them."

Garret and Sabrina will also have a new book out this October, 50 DINOSAUR TALES, which blends fiction with fact and imagines the way 50 newly described dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous lived in their natural habitats.





